Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend

The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.

Jacob and Eric discuss the highlights and memorable moments from Games 1 and 2, including but not limited to a daring goose as well as the television producer who stands on the field to give the go-ahead for the games to start.

Questions heading into San Diego are if the Dodgers can break through with runners on base, and just how far can Tony Gonsolin last in Game 3 after missing so much time — for what it’s worth, Dave Roberts says Gonsolin is built up to roughly 75 pitches — and how the Dodgers could deploy Dustin May and Andrew Heaney.

Game 3 starts with Gonsolin and Blake Snell on the mound. Game 4 is Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove.

On Friday, the Dodgers will try to avoid losing consecutive games to the Padres for the first time in 16 months.

