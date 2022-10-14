Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series Game 3 viewing guide

The Dodgers and Padres reconvene down south in San Diego for Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday night at Petco Park.

The Dodgers lost 5-3 to the Padres Wednesday night in Game 2. The Padres secured their first division series win in 16 years, and the National League Division Series is now tied at one game apiece.

Tony Gonsolin toes the rubber for Game 3 in somewhat of a surprise pick by Dave Roberts. Roberts pointed out Thursday via a zoom meeting that they’ll have a fresh bullpen behind Gonsolin. Gonsolin hasn’t been stretched out to pitch deep into a game since working back from a late-season forearm strain.

Roberts continued to explain his strategy in choosing to go with Gonsolin with a rested bullpen after an off day in the same interview Thursday.

“I see it as a collection of arms,” Roberts said. “Obviously less is more, but if we have to use six arms tomorrow, we’ll do that.”

That means we may see Andrew Heaney and or Dustin May at some point in the game.

Blake Snell starts for the Padres. Five days ago he struggled against the New York Mets in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series. Snell walked six batters and only lasted 3⅓ innings in the 7-3 loss at Citi Field.

Roberts also announced that he’s shaking up the lineup for Game 3. We’ve missed Chris Taylor who has been battling a neck issue, but he’ll start in left field. Austin Barnes will be behind the plate for the first time this series. You have to keep Will Smith’s bat in the lineup, so he’ll be the designated hitter. Max Muncy will be at second base, and Trayce Thompson will man center field. Left-handed hitters Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux move to the bench.

NLDS Game 3 info

Series: Tied 1-1

Time: 5:37 p.m. PT

Location: Petco Park, San Diego

Starting pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (R) vs. Blake Snell (L)

TV: FS1 (Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Tom Verducci)