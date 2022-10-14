Dodgers NLDS notes: Trea Turner, Tony Gonsolin, Miguel Vargas

The National League Division Series is now a best-of-three affair, with the next two games at Petco Park in San Diego. Here are some stories in and around Dodgers vs. Padres as we wait for Game 3 on Friday night, a 5:37 p.m. start.
But first, a bit of morning pedantry — a starter capped at 75 pitches, as is the rough upper limit for Tony Gonsolin in Game 3, does not a “bullpen game” make. Anyway, on to some Dodgers stories.
Links
- Trea Turner talked to Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register about his hot start to the NLDS, with two home runs and a double in the first two games.
- Hanser Alberto has been a mentor to Miguel Vargas, who earned a spot on the NLDS roster over the infielder. Alberto said to Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times, “When he has the opportunity to play every day and be a hero for the team [in the future], enjoy it, but without forgetting about the work, the discipline, all that. ... We’re always talking. He’s a young guy. The good thing is, he always listens, he’s attentive.”
- The Dodgers need to find their offense, writes Dylan Hernández at the LA Times.
- J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News is skeptical that MLB’s expanded postseason is the right way to determine a champion, but he has enjoyed the first week of games of the 12-team setup.
- More from Hoornstra, who looked ahead to Games 3 and 4. Says Gonsolin: “I’m not going to try to pretend like I have a plan. I’m just going to go out there and execute pitches. And whenever Doc tells me I’m done, I’m going to ask to go more, and he’s going to say no, and that’ll be it.”
- Looking back to Game 2, Colby Wilson at Baseball Prospectus thought the choice to use Blake Treinen in a one-run game in the eighth inning was questionable.
- Back to the goose that flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning of Game 2, the animal was safely released, Dodgers spokesperson Nicole Singer told Jonah Valdez at the LA Times.
