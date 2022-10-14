NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

The National League Division Series moves to San Diego, with the Dodgers and Padres playing Game 3 at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday night.

Game 3 starts at 5:37 p.m., and will be televised by FS1. Adam Amin calls the play-by-play alongside analyst AJ Pierzynski, with reporter Tom Verducci also on the broadcast.

The NLDS is tied at one game apiece, after the Dodgers rode early offense to win Game 1 on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, then San Diego turned the tables in a back-and-forth affair to win Game 2. Both games ended with a 5-3 score.

The Dodgers have yet to score off the Padres bullpen in 9⅓ innings through the first two games.

Game 3 preview: Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell

After Thursday’s off day and a full complement of relievers available for Game 3, the Dodgers are starting Tony Gonsolin, who had a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts but also missed six weeks with a forearm strain. Gonsolin is stretched to roughly 75 pitches or so.

Austin Barnes will catch Gonsolin, and Will Smith shifts to designated hitter. Other lineup changes include Chris Taylor starting in left field and Max Muncy at second base. Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger sit against Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

Podcast: We look back at Games 1-2 in Los Angeles, and preview Games 3-4 in San Diego.

During the regular season, the Dodgers won six of nine games over the Padres at Petco Park, with all three losses coming in 10 innings.

The Padres played their first five playoff games this season on the road, winning two of three against the Mets during the wild card series in New York, then splitting the first two NLDS games in Los Angeles.

This is the first home postseason game with fans for the Padres at Petco Park since October 5, 2006. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was San Diego’s left fielder and leadoff hitter that day.

A play in two acts

The #Dodgers have some company inside their dugout at Petco Park. (This isn’t there during the regular season) pic.twitter.com/sVTJqFMMIx — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 14, 2022

The #Dodgers & #Padres were both furious with FOX-TV setting up camera in each of their dugouts. Manny Machado was angry at yesterday’s workout over location pictured. LA dugout camera was where mgr Dave Roberts usually stands. After much arguing, cameras being moved right now. pic.twitter.com/dTY3wsNw9f — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) October 14, 2022

Starting lineups

The Dodgers lineup for Game 3 is as Roberts said it would be on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, with Austin Barnes catching and Chris Taylor starting in left field. For Taylor, it’s his first appearance in the series, and first game since September 30, after dealing with neck stiffness that required a cortisone shot and kept him out of the final five regular season contests.

Those changes mean Will Smith starts at designated hitter and Max Muncy moves to second base. Trayce Thompson, who started the first two games in left field, mans center in Game 3. Left-handed batters Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger aren’t in the starting lineup against Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

Dodgers

Mookie Betts RF

Trea Turner SS

Freddie Freeman 1B

Will Smith DH

Max Muncy 2B

Justin Turner 3B

Chris Taylor LF

Trayce Thompson CF

Austin Barnes C

Padres

Jurickson Profar LF

Juan Soto RF

Manny Machado 3B

Josh Bell DH

Jake Cronenworth 2B

Wil Myers 1B

Ha-Seong Kim SS

Trent Grisham CF

Austin Nola C

The Goose is back

Remember the daring goose that flew onto the field during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium? It didn’t make its way down to San Diego, at least not that we know of, yet. But there are some friends in the Padres dugout. Of the plastic variety, anyway.