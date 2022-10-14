 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 3 chat

Tony Gonsolin opens pivotal Game 3

By Stacie Wheeler
/ new
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dodgers and Padres meet in San Diego for a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS Friday night. The Dodgers won Game 1 by a score of 5-3, and the Padres took Game 2 with an identical 5-3 outcome. The series is tied at one win apiece.

It’s a bit of a risk, but Dave Roberts is going with a bullpen game. Tony Gonsolin will start. Andrew Heaney, Dustin May and a fresh Dodgers’ bullpen will back up Gonsolin.

Dave Roberts changed the lineup from the first two games of the series as expected. He sits left-handers Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux against Blake Snell. Justin Turner is at third base, Max Muncy shifts to second, and Austin Barnes is behind the plate for the first time this series.

The Padres face a right-hander for the first time in this NLDS. Last time Bob Melvin inked this lineup was when the Padres scored seven runs against old friend Max Scherzer.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
RF Betts LF Profar (S)
SS T. Turner RF Soto (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado
DH Smith DH Bell (S)
2B Muncy (L) 2B Cronenworth (L)
3B J. Turner 1B Myers
LF Taylor SS Kim
CF Thompson CF Grisham (L)
C Barnes C Nola
Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell on the mound

NLDS Game 3 info

  • Teams: Dodgers (1-1) vs. Padres (1-1)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (R) vs. Blake Snell (L)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 5:37 p.m.
  • TV: FS1

In This Stream

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

View all 5 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...