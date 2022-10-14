Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 3 chat

The Dodgers and Padres meet in San Diego for a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS Friday night. The Dodgers won Game 1 by a score of 5-3, and the Padres took Game 2 with an identical 5-3 outcome. The series is tied at one win apiece.

It’s a bit of a risk, but Dave Roberts is going with a bullpen game. Tony Gonsolin will start. Andrew Heaney, Dustin May and a fresh Dodgers’ bullpen will back up Gonsolin.

Dave Roberts changed the lineup from the first two games of the series as expected. He sits left-handers Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux against Blake Snell. Justin Turner is at third base, Max Muncy shifts to second, and Austin Barnes is behind the plate for the first time this series.

The Padres face a right-hander for the first time in this NLDS. Last time Bob Melvin inked this lineup was when the Padres scored seven runs against old friend Max Scherzer.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts LF Profar (S) SS T. Turner RF Soto (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado DH Smith DH Bell (S) 2B Muncy (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) 3B J. Turner 1B Myers LF Taylor SS Kim CF Thompson CF Grisham (L) C Barnes C Nola

NLDS Game 3 info