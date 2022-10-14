Trea Turner jams right ring finger on pickoff play, X-rays negative

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner jammed his right ring finger on a pickoff play at first base in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night against the Padres.

The play in question happened in the eighth inning, after Turner singled off Robert Suarez. On a second pickoff throw to first base, Turner narrowly avoided the tag from first baseman Wil Myers, but in doing so jammed his right hand into the base.

The Padres nearly picked off Trea Turner at first. Turner appeared to hurt his hand while diving back to the base. pic.twitter.com/3xtXdPMfDN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

The play was reviewed by replay officials, who upheld the call. During the delay, Turner went to the dugout to get his fingers wrapped, and remained in the game. He wore a sliding mitt on his right hand for the remainder of the inning, to go with the one he usually wears on his left hand.

Turner also finished out the game on defense, playing one more inning after the game.

Trea Turner said x-ray on his right ring finger came back negative. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) October 15, 2022

Dave Roberts said Trea Turner hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand. He’s getting X-rays.



“The docs are looking at it right now. I'm expecting to be in there, but I think we're going to do an X-ray and kind of see how he comes in tomorrow.” — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 15, 2022

Turner is one of the few Dodgers hitting during the NLDS, with two home runs and a double in the three games, going 4-for-13 (.308/.308/.846).

His status for Game 4 will depend on how he feels on Sunday.

#Dodgers Trea Turner said his right ring finger is sore, but x-rays were negative. Biggest test tomorrow will be how much he’s able to grip the bat. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 15, 2022

Turner has started 163 of the Dodgers’ 165 games this season.