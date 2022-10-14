 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trea Turner jams right ring finger on pickoff play, X-rays negative

Injury happened on 8th-inning pickoff play

Los Angeles Dodgers v. San Diego Padres Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner jammed his right ring finger on a pickoff play at first base in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night against the Padres.

The play in question happened in the eighth inning, after Turner singled off Robert Suarez. On a second pickoff throw to first base, Turner narrowly avoided the tag from first baseman Wil Myers, but in doing so jammed his right hand into the base.

The play was reviewed by replay officials, who upheld the call. During the delay, Turner went to the dugout to get his fingers wrapped, and remained in the game. He wore a sliding mitt on his right hand for the remainder of the inning, to go with the one he usually wears on his left hand.

Turner also finished out the game on defense, playing one more inning after the game.

Turner is one of the few Dodgers hitting during the NLDS, with two home runs and a double in the three games, going 4-for-13 (.308/.308/.846).

His status for Game 4 will depend on how he feels on Sunday.

Turner has started 163 of the Dodgers’ 165 games this season.

