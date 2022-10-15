About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3

If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.

The #Dodgers have some company inside their dugout at Petco Park. (This isn’t there during the regular season) pic.twitter.com/sVTJqFMMIx — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 14, 2022

The #Dodgers & #Padres were both furious with FOX-TV setting up camera in each of their dugouts. Manny Machado was angry at yesterday’s workout over location pictured. LA dugout camera was where mgr Dave Roberts usually stands. After much arguing, cameras being moved right now. pic.twitter.com/dTY3wsNw9f — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) October 14, 2022

The cameras were placed back in the camera wells for Game 3, where they usually

Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times from San Diego had more on the machinations that got things moving:

The cameras were initially placed in the dugouts because officials didn’t want to block fans’ views, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’s something they did for the All-Star Game at Petco Park in 2016. The problem, one Dodger noted, is that the players’ and coaches’ views are more important for a playoff game — the first in San Diego with fans since 2006.

