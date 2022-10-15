Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series Game 4 viewing guide

Facing elimination, the Dodgers play their first of what Dodger fans hope is two must win games on Saturday night, taking on the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.

After winning Game 1 at home, the Dodgers have dropped two consecutive games including last night’s 2-1 loss and trail 2-1 in the series. The bats have chosen the wrong time to go ice cold. In the losses, the Dodgers are a combined 0-17 with runners in scoring position.

With their backs against the wall, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Tyler Anderson in Game 4. As in the case in any must win game, Anderson’s leash will be very short. Don’t be surprised if Roberts make an early move to the bullpen if he doesn’t like what he sees.

The only pitcher on the Dodgers’ roster other than Anderson who hasn’t made an appearance in this series is Dustin May. He could be a major factor in Game 4.

Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres. In his Wild Card series start, Musgrove threw one of the best games of his career, completing seven innings of one hit baseball, striking out five. If the Dodgers want to see another day, they’ll need to do what the Mets couldn’t.

In three starts against the Dodgers this season, Musgrove went 0-2 with a 3.68 ERA in three starts.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. PST.

NLDS Game 4 info

Series: Dodgers trail 2-1

Time: 6:37 p.m. PST

Location: Petco Park, San Diego

Starting pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove

TV: FS1 (Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Tom Verducci)