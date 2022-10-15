Well, this has been unexpected.

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet tonight for Game 4 of the NLDS after a miserable offensive showing for L.A. last night.

The one bit of good news is that x-rays for Trea Turner, who smashed his finger into the first-base bag while diving back to avoid getting picked off, came up negative. He should be good to go tonight as long as he’s able to comfortably hold a bat.

Tyler Anderson will make the second postseason start of his career when he takes the mound for L.A. tonight. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in the regular season and notched 10 strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies in his last regular-season start, matching a career high.

“He’s a guy that I trust,” manager Dave Roberts told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “The postseason is about putting guys in a position to succeed, but also going with guys that you believe in and trust.”

San Diego will send hometown hero Joe Musgrove to the mound for his second postseason start of the year. He was so dominant in his first that Mets manager Buck Showalter asked to have him checked for sticky stuff, just in case. He allowed just one hit in seven innings during that game, showing he’s well worth the five-year, $100 million contract extension he recently signed with the Padres.

All is not lost, though: the Dodgers’ deep lineup has historically not been an easy one for Musgrove to breeze through, writes AJ Cassavell at MLB.com; the righty is throwing a 3.63 ERA against L.A. this season.

Game details

Teams: Dodgers at Padres

Series: San Diego leads, 2-1

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove

Location: Petco Park

Time: 6:37 p.m.

TV: FS1