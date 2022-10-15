NLDS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

Saturday is the final Petco Park game of the National League Division Series, but the question is whether Game 4 will be the final game of the entire series between the Dodgers and Padres.

San Diego leads two games to one, standing just one win away from advancing to the NLCS to play the Phillies. Philadelphia beat the Braves three games to one in their NLDS, clinching the series earlier on Saturday.

PREVIEW: Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4

The Dodgers enter Saturday with just nine runs in the first three games of the NLDS, including scoring only four runs over the previous 23 innings. That’s produced two straight Padres wins over the Dodgers for the first time since June 2021.

NLDS Game 4 viewing guide (6:07 p.m., FS1)

To that end, the Dodgers did not start Cody Bellinger against right-hander Joe Musgrove in Game 4, instead opting for right-handers Trayce Thompson in center field and Chris Taylor in left.

Trea Turner is back in the lineup at shortstop after jamming his right ring finger on a pickoff attempt in the eighth inning of Game 3. X-rays were negative.

Dodgers lineup

Mookie Betts RF

Trea Turner SS

Freddie Freeman 1B

Will Smith C

Max Muncy 3B

Justin Turner DH

Trayce Thompson CF

Chris Taylor LF

Gavin Lux 2B

Tyler Anderson starts for the Dodgers. He’ll face this San Diego lineup:

Turns out there is weather in Southern California. After heavy winds and very light rain at the end of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, rain and thunder came to Petco Park on Saturday about three hours before Game 4.

The Dodgers are, quite literally, trying to wash that one away last night. pic.twitter.com/8dERF1WBWX — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) October 15, 2022

Saturday is the Dodgers’ 17th elimination game during the postseason in seven years under manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles is 11-5 in the previous 16 such games.