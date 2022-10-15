Trea Turner in Dodgers lineup after jammed finger, Cody Bellinger sits in Game 4

The Dodgers’ Game 4 lineup in the NLDS includes Trea Turner, who jammed his finger in the eighth inning in Game 3. But it does not include Cody Bellinger against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove.

Turner jammed his right ring finger on a pickoff attempt at first base, but remained in the game after getting his fingers taped up. Postgame X-rays were negative. The ring finger is taped again on Saturday.

That finger is visibly taped up. Trea Turner said last night the biggest indicator will be how it feels when he grips a bat. https://t.co/51BccS0yEz — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 15, 2022

Cody Bellinger, who started the first two games of the NLDS against right-handers Mike Clevinger and Yu Darvish, is not in the lineup in Saturday’s Game 4 against Musgrove.

NLDS Game 4 lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts SS Kim SS Turner RF Soto (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado C Smith DH Drury 3B Muncy (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) DH Turner 1B Myers CF Thompson LF Profar LF Taylor CF Grisham (L) 2B Lux (L) C Nola

Bellinger is the Dodgers’ best defensive centerfielder, but he’s also their worst hitter, hitting just .210/.265/.389 with an 83 wRC+ during the regular season. He has one hit in six at-bats with four strikeouts during the series.

Bellinger was also pinch-hit for with Austin Barnes in the eighth inning of Game 2.

With just four runs over their last 23 innings, the Dodgers are in desperate need of offense. They’ll go with Trayce Thompson in center in Game 4 and Chris Taylor in left field. This is Thompson’s fourth start of the series, during which he has only one hit but has walked three times. Thompson was also the best hitter of the quartet of players vying for outfield time over the final two months of the regular season.

The Dodgers are sticking with the devil they know in Taylor, who hit just .193/.278/.313 over the final two months of the season after returning from the injured list, rather the left-handed Joey Gallo, who has yet to bat in the series.

Bellinger is 2-for-17 (.118) with a double against Musgrove in his career. Taylor is 4-for-20 (.200) with a home run hit on September 11 at Petco Park. Gallo is 2-for-10 (.200) with a triple against Musgrove.

Thompson has never faced the Padres right-hander.