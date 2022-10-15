 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 chat

The one before Game 5 in LA

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers need a win to stay alive in the National League Division Series, with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres.

NLDS Game 4 lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
RF Betts SS Kim
SS Turner RF Soto (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado
C Smith DH Drury
3B Muncy (L) 2B Cronenworth (L)
DH Turner 1B Myers
CF Thompson LF Profar
LF Taylor CF Grisham (L)
2B Lux (L) C Nola
Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove on the mound

NLDS Game 4 info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove
  • Location: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: Originally 6:37 p.m.; after the rain delay, 7:07 p.m.
  • TV: FS1

