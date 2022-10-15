Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 chat

The Dodgers need a win to stay alive in the National League Division Series, with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego.
Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres.
NLDS Game 4 lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|RF
|Betts
|SS
|Kim
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Soto (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Machado
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Drury
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|DH
|Turner
|1B
|Myers
|CF
|Thompson
|LF
|Profar
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Grisham (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|C
|Nola
NLDS Game 4 info
- Teams: Dodgers at Padres
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove
- Location: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: Originally 6:37 p.m.; after the rain delay, 7:07 p.m.
- TV: FS1
