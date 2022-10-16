Dodgers notes: Jaime Jarrín’s vast influence, LA’s Game 4 elimination

The abrupt ending to the Dodgers regular season sadly also meant the end of a legendary career, with Jaime Jarrín retiring after an incredible 64 years calling Dodgers games.

James Wagner at the New York Times profiled Jarrín, including the legacy he left for several broadcasters over the years.

Says D-backs Spanish-language broadcaster Oscar Soria, who grew up listening to Jarrín: “As Fernando captured the attention of Mexico, the man on the transmission, Don Jaime, had the perfect voice. ... It was a different style but so elegant and poetic. He provoked and sparked something in me about how to be broadcaster.”

