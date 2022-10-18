ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

tomorrow will be the 1st day in MLB postseason history where 2 rounds overlap, each having a game (ALDS/NLCS)



[only possible since '95, + in '81] — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 18, 2022

First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series with Game 5 (1:07 p.m. PT, TBS), after Monday night’s game at Yankee Stadium in New York was rained out.

This series between Cleveland and New York has featured two rainouts, which coupled with the weird off day between Games 1 and 2 of both ALDS means the Yankees and Guardians will need eight days to finish five games.

The extra day amps the pitching matchup up for Game 5, with Nestor Cortes starting the series finale on three days rest for the Yankees, which beats being unavailable as he was on Monday. Aaron Civale starts for the Guardians.

Yankee Stadium is the first stage of Tuesday, clearing the Division Series deck before making way for the League Championship Series round.

The NLCS is a battle of teams that toppled 100-plus-win teams, with the 89-win Padres — who beat the 101-win Mets and 111-win Dodgers — having home field advantage over the 87-win Phillies, who beat the 101-win Braves.

With both NLDS winners wrapping up on Saturday, Game 1 of the NLCS (5:03 p.m., FS1) gives us a superb pitching matchup, with Yu Darvish facing Zack Wheeler.

ALDS: Guardians at Yankees

Game 5, 1:07 p.m. PT

Aaron Civale vs. Nestor Cortes

TV: TBS (Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Matt Winer)

Streaming: Watch TBS

NLCS: Phillies at Padres

Game 1, 5:03 p.m. PT

Zach Wheeler vs. Yu Darvish

TV: FS1 (Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci)

Streaming: Fox Sports