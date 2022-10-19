MLB playoff schedule: ALCS begins in Houston, NLCS continues

The New York Yankees wrapped up the final ALDS going, with a 5-1 win over the Guardians in Game 5 at home, to capture a spot in yet another rematch against the Houston Astros to decide the winner of the American League pennant. This series also happened in 2017 and 2019, and almost came to pass in 2020 as well.

Meanwhile, the National League Championship Series is well underway, and the Padres will play their fourth straight postseason game in San Diego, before traveling to Philadelphia.

It’s easy to focus on the disappointments of the Braves and Dodgers, but looking at the two teams that rightfully advanced to decide the representative of the National League in the World Series, both Phillies and Padres will put on display one of their strengths in Game 2 of this NLCS — high-end pitching.

San Diego didn’t have the depth of Los Angeles in the regular season, and the Phillies didn’t also in comparison with the Braves, but a duel between Blake Snell and Aaron Nola shows that these teams have multiple front-line starters, and can certainly shut down various offenses, especially through a short series.

Phillies and Padres will have a quick turn-around from Game 1, as they’re scheduled for the early afternoon slot out on the west coast, with the more high-profile series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees getting the prime-time slot for Game 1.

NLCS: Phillies at Padres

Game 2, 1:35 p.m. PT

Aaron Nola vs. Blake Snell

TV: Fox and FS1 (Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci)

Streaming: Fox Sports

ALCS: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Game 1, 4:37 p.m. PT

Justin Verlander vs. Jameson Taillon

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Lauren Sheahdi)

Streaming: Watch TBS