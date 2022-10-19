The Dodgers don’t seem poised to make any big offseason changes, writes Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that manager Dave Roberts will “one hundred percent” be back next season, with no other changes to the coaching staff anticipated.

The team’s biggest personnel questions right now seem to be whether Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger will return.

“We still think there’s upside,” general manager Barndon Gomes said of Bellinger’s future in L.A. The outfielder is likely to make more than $17 million in arbitration if he’s offered a Dodgers contract, Harris writes.

Friedman was similarly noncommittal about Turner, saying that while Turner has been a huge part of the team’s success, meetings and discussions about the third baseman are in the pipeline.

Clayton Kershaw, meanwhile, continues to generate will-he, won’t-he musings. Kershaw himself has said that he’ll most likely play next season, but whether he’ll do so as a Dodger remains to be seen. If he does, he’ll be just three wins away from 200 during his career and 13 wins away from passing Don Drysdale for second on the Dodgers’ all-time wins list, writes Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times.

Other players have question marks by their names, as well: Trea Turner will likely be a popular and expensive free agent target this offseason, and Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, and Tommy Kahnle will also hit the free agent market. While the Dodgers haven’t been afraid to spend big in the past, there’s plenty of time to wonder whether they’ll do so again this year.

