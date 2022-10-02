Julio Urías has a clear target for ERA title with Sandy Alcantara’s season over

The Marlins announced Saturday that Sandy Alcantara won’t start Wednesday, meaning his season is over after 228⅔ innings and a 2.28 ERA.

I hope everyone enjoyed my tour.. thank you all for the support and love https://t.co/3TBnK2EqTY — Sandy Alcantara (@sandyalcantar22) October 1, 2022

With Alcantara second in the National League in ERA and the only one reasonably close to Julio Urías, the Dodgers left-hander has clear parameters on what he can allow in his final start on Tuesday against the Rockies to claim the ERA title.

Urías has a 2.12 ERA in 170 innings. He can allow up to three earned runs without recording an out in his final start and still finish ahead of Alcantara. If Urías allows four earned runs, he needs to pitch at least 3⅔ innings to stay on top, and if he allows five runs Urías would need to pitch at least 7⅔ innings.

Urías hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his last 13 starts, and his highest allowed in any two-start stretch in that time is three earned runs.

The last Dodgers pitcher to lead the league in ERA was Hyun-jin Ryu (2.32) in 2019.

Links

