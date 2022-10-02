 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

October 2: Rockies 4, Dodgers 1

Rockies (6-10) have most wins against LA this season

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers were held to one run and three hits by Germán Márquez and the Rockies, striking out 15 times in a loss on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT