October 2: Rockies 4, Dodgers 1

The Dodgers were held to one run and three hits by Germán Márquez and the Rockies, striking out 15 times in a loss on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
-
October 2
Dodgers fall to Rockies on sleepy Sunday
The Dodgers lost just their 49th game of the season on Sunday, falling to Germán Márquez and the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 2
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVI chat
The Dodgers and Rockies play again on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, with Tyler Anderson making his final start of the regular season.
-
October 2
Andre Jackson returns, Michael Grove lands on IL
The Dodgers placed Michael Grove on the injured list with a left knee contusion after getting hit by a batted ball. Andre Jackson was recalled.
-
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview
The Dodgers host the Rockies for a six-game series to cap off the regular season, and the playoff roster begins to take shape.