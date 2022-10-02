Dodgers recall Andre Jackson, place Michael Grove on injured list

The Dodgers before Sunday’s game against the Rockies recalled Andre Jackson, adding a fresh arm for at least a day as the regular season winds down. Michael Grove was placed on the injured list after taking a hard grounder off his left knee in Saturday’s start.

Grove allowed four runs in five innings against Colorado, and his last pitch of the game was a 99-mph grounder from C.J. Cron that caromed perfectly off Grove’s knee to Freddie Freeman at first base for the last out of the frame. Grove was diagnosed with a left knee contusion.

In seven games in the majors this season, including six starts, Grove had a 4.60 ERA in his first year in the majors, with 24 strikeouts and 10 walks in 29⅓ innings.

Jackson recorded the Dodgers’ only three-inning save of the season last Sunday, the last time he pitched. The right-hander has pitched three games in the majors this year, two of them multi-inning scoreless relief affairs, allowing a total of one unearned run in 5... innings with the Dodgers this season.

Jackson was optioned Tuesday to make room for David Price’s activation from the injured list.

How long Jackson stays active remains to be seen. Long relief could be needed with Tony Gonsolin likely to pitch only three innings Monday, and possible relatively short outings for Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw to end their regular seasons. The Dodgers also need a corresponding roster move to activate Gonsolin on Monday.

Or maybe Jackson’s new role is the late-season Sunday three-inning save artist.