The storyline for the Dodgers continues to be blame and roster moving forward

It’s been less than a week since the Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs. The blame game for why they lost after dominating the regular season has been a consistent theme. Also, what happens with the roster now?

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times rests the blame on the players. He makes several points about the players, including the opinion that Cody Bellinger find employment elsewhere.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic spoke about Andrew Friedman’s reaction to blaming Dave Roberts and if the decisions were that of Roberts alone or from him.

Over at Fangraphs, Dan Szymborski writes about the playoffs in general are a crapshoot and explores teams that were over-performing and under-performing.

I’m sure there will be plenty of articles to suggest what the Dodgers need to do with the roster and there have already been plenty of talk of Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Bellinger. We’ll keep you posted with all the links from around baseball right here every day.