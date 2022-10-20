It’s going to be a long offseason for the Dodgers. With questions swirling about what happened and what’s going to happen next, analysts are already hard at work to figure it all out. Here are some of the latest speculations, proposals, what-ifs, and musings as we wait to see how the offseason shakes out.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic asks how the Dodgers plan to move forward after this season’s devastating end.

The trade rumor mill is already spinning, with plenty of speculation about where Trea Turner lands and whether Aaron Judge will replace him in L.A., writes Mark Feinsand at MLB.com.

The Los Angeles Times’ Dylan Hernández wonders whether Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friendman really understands that the team needs to make some changes.

Don’t feel too bad about the Dodgers’ short postseason, writes R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. They’re not the first team with at least 110 wins to fall apart.

Eric Beaston at Bleacher Report has a surprising proposition: let Clayton Kershaw walk in free agency.