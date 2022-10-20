MLB playoff schedule: ALCS Game 2 with a travel day in the NL

The Padres tied up the NLCS with a five run-rally in the fifth inning off Aaron Nola to come back and win Game 2 before traveling to Philadelphia. That series now has an off day as both teams travel east.

Meanwhile, the third ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros since 2017 began play Wednesday with the home team taking Game 1.

Justin Verlander bounced back from his first postseason start and struck out 11 Yankees over six innings, in which the only damage done against him came on a Harrison Bader home run. The solo home run was the source of scoring for both teams in this game, as the Astros outslugged the Yankees three to two in that department, and also tacked on a Martin Maldonado RBI to win Game 1, 4-2.

Framber Valdez recently lost his quality start streak if you’re counting postseason starts as well, going five and two-thirds innings against the Mariners. He’ll take the ball in Game 2 of the ALCS facing the right-hander Luis Severino.

ALCS: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Game 2, 4:37 p.m. PT

Framber Valdez vs. Luis Severino

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Lauren Sheahdi)

Streaming: Watch TBS