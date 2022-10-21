The Padres put together another comeback inning on Wednesday night to even the National League Championship Series to 1-1. Now, they head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies at home.

San Diego will send Joe Musgrove, who last pitched six innings against the Dodgers in the NLDS, to the mound. Musgrove has had a fairytale tenure with the Padres: he pitched the franchise’s first no hitter in his second start last year, appeared in his first All-Star game this year, and signed a $100 million, five year contract that kicks in next season, writes Dan Gelston at Yahoo! News. So far, that magic doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon.

The Phillies will have Ranger Suárez start things off. He walked five in 3 1⁄ 3 innings against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, a performance that “was not Ranger-esque,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said to NBC Sports’ Corey Seidman. “I think he was a little bit amped up because of the playoff game. I think he’ll be better tomorrow, especially in front of our own fans.”

When it comes to offense, keep an eye on Manny Machado and Trent Grisham for the Padres. They’ve each hit three homers during the postseason. The Phillies will hope to counter their power with Bryce Harper, who’s on a seven-game postseason hitting streak.

With the series tied, game 3 is a big deal: In all seven-game series, the winner of this game goes on to win the series 69% of the time, according to MLB.com’s baseball experts. The Phillies are 2-0 at home this postseason, and San Diego is 3-2 on the road.

NLCS Game 3 Details

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Ranger Suárez

Time: 4:37 p.m. PT

TV: FS1