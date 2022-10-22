Dodgers offseason is here quicker than expected

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

With nearly a week of hindsight after the Dodgers’ stunning NLDS loss and early playoff exit, this episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast looks at what went wrong in the NLDS and sift through the various reactions to figure out which explanations make the most sense.

We rank this year’s postseason disappointment, and how it compares against a few other standout gut punches from the last decade. Ever on topic, Questions from Craig includes discussions of horror films, and we also delve into the wonderful world of meatloaf.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for spinning our nonsense into audio gold all season long. A true mensch.

Now that the season is over, we’re going to take a little break on the podcast front. But we’ll be back with new episodes of both The Lineup and Leading Off in November. Thanks for listening.

