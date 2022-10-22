MLB playoff schedule: NLCS continues, ALCS shifts to the Bronx

The Padres and Yankees find themselves in similar situations Saturday as both series are now on the east coast. The two clubs need a win if they want to avoid falling within a game of elimination.

Gerrit Cole takes the ball for New York for the third time this postseason, having won his previous two starts. Cole held Cleveland to just three runs over 13.1 innings in the ALDS in games 1 and 3.

For Houston, they send Cristian Javier to the mound for his first start in this year’s playoffs. The right-hander allowed a run in 1.1 innings of relief in the ALDS against the Mariners. Javier appeared in 30 games (25 starts) during the regular season and owned a 2.54 ERA.

The Yankees have just nine hits in the two games combined and their butter and egg man in Aaron Judge is just 1-for-8 with a single.

Over in the National League, the Phillies will look to put their foot directly on the throat of the Padres to try for a 3-1 advantage in the NLCS.

Bailey Falter will start Game 4 for Philadelphia, marking his first appearance this postseason, even though he’s been on the roster for each round. The plan is to have Falter pitch one time through the lineup, but that can of course change given how successful he is or isn’t in the early going.

San Diego places their hopes in right-hander Mike Clevinger, needing him to be better than he has been over the last month or so. Clevinger has struggled lately, having posted a 6.52 ERA over his final six starts of the regular season. Then he allowed five runs (four earned) over 2.2 innings in Game 1 of the NLDS to the Dodgers. He’s also been dealing with an assortment of nagging injuries, including a balky right knee.

ALCS: Astros at Yankees

Game 3, 2:07 p.m. PT

Cristian Javier vs. Gerrit Cole

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur)

Streaming: Watch TBS

NLCS: Padres at Phillies

Game 3, 4:45 p.m. PT

Mike Clevinger vs. Bailey Falter

TV: FS1 (Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci)

Streaming: Fox Sports