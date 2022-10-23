Project to bring fans to Dodger Stadium by gondola one step closer to reality

It sounds good on paper to get in and out of Dodger Stadium quicker. A project that might make that happen moved a step closer to becoming a reality when the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a key report — known as a draft environmental impact report — for the project this week.

Outlined in LAist Friday, a plan to build a gondola that would take fans in and out of Dodger Stadium is on the table. Dodgers fans will have a major interest in where the funding is coming from.

The gondola plan, dubbed LA ART, was first pitched to L.A. Metro in 2018 by the private company Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC. Notably, the project is receiving funding from former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt — and the company itself was founded by his son, Drew.

If you have questions about the project or want to voice your opinion of the project, Metro is currently taking public comment from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The link to the LAist story above has details on where to have your voice heard.

