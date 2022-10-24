Dodgers have decisions to make following playoff letdown

Despite the Dodgers’ immense amount of regular season success over the past decade, it has not translated to nearly as much postseason success as one would hope. 2022 may have been the biggest disappointment of all.

Naturally, there are going to be changes. Now, it’s about figuring out what that change is going to look like, and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic breaks it down. The biggest question following the NLDS loss to the Padres was if Dave Roberts was going to return as manager. Ardaya reports that Roberts will “100 percent” be returning,

There are four key players that the Dodgers will need to make a decision about: Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw has hinted towards playing next season and has always stated that he wants to play in the place that gives him the best chance to win a World Series. Coming off of an 111-win season, the Dodgers are probably at the top of that list.

It’s fair to assume that Joey Gallo and David Price will be moving on. Gallo did not make a playoff appearance and Price is headed towards retirement.

Around this time every year, Major League Baseball begins to announce nominees for awards for this past season. Andrew Simon and Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com writes about this year’s Gold Glove nominees including Tyler Anderson and Mookie Betts.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about the rollercoaster that has been the 2022 MLB Postseason, and that the hottest teams, not always the best teams, have the most October success.

Andy Pages and Jose Ramos, Dodger outfield prospects, are playing great baseball for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com writes.