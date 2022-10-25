 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Judge is already being linked to the Dodgers

All big free agents usually are

By Ryan Walton
At some point during the baseball offseason, the Dodgers will inevitably be tied to a free agent or two. It doesn’t matter if they truly intend on signing that player or not, the media will throw rumors against the wall to see what sticks.

The World Series isn’t even in the books yet and we have the first of many mentions of Los Angeles and a high-priced free agent. This one belongs to Mark Feinsand as he reports at MLB.com that Mookie Betts would be willing to move to second base if the Dodgers signed Aaron Judge.

Betts has played second base, sure. But permanently moving positions sounds like a bit of a stretch. Feinsand backed his story with a quote from September when Betts was asked about playing the position.

“Being able to play second base is kind of something I’ve been doing my whole life,” Betts told reporters in early September. “Getting to go back there is just a lot of fun for me, personally. I really, really do enjoy it, but they pay me to catch these fly balls.”

