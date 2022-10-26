Ten days after the Dodgers’ season-ending loss to the San Diego Padres, Justin Turner took to Instagram to tell fans: I get it.

“As a Dodger who has been here for a lot of these endings, I feel like these words won’t ever be enough, and I understand that,” he wrote in his post. “There are no excuses, finger pointing or coulda woulda shouldas that will make this go away.”

Turner also thanked fans for their loyalty, passion, love, and dedication to traveling for away games — which was so great that the Padres blocked L.A. County zip codes from purchasing playoff tickets.

Ever the leader, he remained hopeful that next season would be different and, through the words of Vin Scully, reminded fans that there would be “a new day, and eventually a new year” for the Dodgers.

2022 marked Turner’s ninth with the Dodgers. The third baseman has a $16 million club option for 2023, which the Dodgers have not yet picked up, writes Rory Carroll at Reuters.

Dodgers Links

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times takes a long look at why the Dodgers aren’t in the World Series.

Triple-A Oklahoma pitcher Beau Burrows elected for free agency after being outrighted, writes Simon Hampton at MLB Trade Rumors. Burrows, a former first-round pick for the Detroit Tigers, did not pitch for the Dodgers but has taken two brief trips to the majors (2020 and 2021).

Joe Davis may be among the only Dodgers-affiliated people having a great offseason so far, because his season hasn’t actually ended. Davis is calling the World Series, and Matthew Moreno at Dodger Blue rounded up some of the praise already falling on the broadcaster.