The Kansas City Royals have interviewed Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, among other candidates, for their open manager role, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

The Royals have also spoken with three internal candidates—bench coach Pedro Grifol, third-base and bullpen coach Vance Wilson, and Triple-A Omaha manager Scott Thorman— along with Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan.

Kansas City plans to sign their new manager before free agency begins, Rogers writes, and have a special interest in McCullough, who has been with the Dodgers organization since 2015. His Minor League managerial experience is a big plus: McCullough was awarded Manager of the Year twice and won two MiLB championships, both for the Toronto Blue Jays. His dad, Howard, also happens to be a part-time amateur scout for the Royals.

McCullough previously interviewed for manager jobs with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. Maybe the third time really is the charm.

Dodgers Links

Radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was not pleased to hear that the Dodgers were interested in spending hundreds of millions of dollars to land Aaron Judge, writes Bridget Hyland at NJ Advance Media/NJ.com.

Don’t let the Houston Astros fool you, writes Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times—they’re still cheaters as far as Los Angeles is concerned.

The multitalented Mookie Betts took to the basketball courts at the University of Memphis over the weekend to show off his skills in yet another athletic arena, according to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.