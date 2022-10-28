Several Dodgers among finalists for Silver Slugger and Players Choice awards

Finalists for the Silver Slugger and Players Choice awards were announced Thursday. To be expected of a team that won 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers have several names in the running.

Los Angeles has a finalist at seven of the eight positions listed for the National League Silver Slugger, with second base being the only exclusion. Freddie Freeman at first, Justin Turner at both third base and designated hitter, Trea Turner at shortstop, Mookie Betts in the outfield, Will Smith at catcher and Chris Taylor as a utility player.

Winners were voted on by major league managers and coaches, with the utility player on the ballot for the first time. MLB Network will announce the winners in a one-hour show at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 10.

Freeman is also in the running for a Players Choice award, along with Julio Urías. Voted on by their peers, Freeman is up against Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Riley for Outstanding Player and Urías is Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen for Outstanding Pitcher. ESPN will announce the winners at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 3.

