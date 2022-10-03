Dodgers Week 26: A new wins record

The Dodgers’ offense was so-so last week but the pitching was great, enough to win four out of six games while securing the best record in baseball and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Los Angeles last Wednesday set a franchise record for wins in a season, then added three more victories to it. There’s still three games left to play.

To put this season in perspective, the Dodgers have 94 wins by two or more runs, one more than the 1998 Yankees for most in one year. That’s more than 25 major league teams’ regular old win totals this year.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts stood out last week by hitting five of the Dodgers’ eleven doubles while hitting .364.

Pitcher of the week

Several candidates to choose from here, but Julio Urías stood out with his six scoreless innings on Wednesday in San Diego as he closes in on an ERA title.

Week 26 results

4-2 record

26 runs scored (4.33 per game)

15 runs allowed (2.50 per game)

.723 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

110-49 record

838 runs scored (5.27 per game)

505 runs allowed (3.18 per game)

.716 pythagorean win percentage (114-45)

Miscellany

Who will save us? The Dodgers got three saves last week from three different pitchers — Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday in San Diego, David Price on Thursday, and Brusdar Graterol on Saturday. Kahnle’s save was his first since August 21, 2018 while with the Yankees. He was the 12th different Dodgers pitcher to earn a save this season, breaking the team record previously set in 1979.

Triple triple digits: Trea Turner scored his 100th run of the season on Saturday, his third season scoring at least 100 times. He joins Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, who are tied atop the National League with 116 runs scored, giving the Dodgers a trio of 100-run scorers for the first time since Maury Wills (130), Tommy Davis (120), and Tommy Davis (103) did so in 1962.

400 club: A pair of former Cy Young Award winners reached milestones in the same game, on Friday against the Rockies. Clayton Kershaw started and won, pitching six innings in his 400th career appearance on the mound, and his 397th start. David Price, who has 322 major league starts, pitched the eighth inning in his 400th career game.

0 0 0 2: Joey Gallo did not start on Saturday, but batted twice against Colorado, both with the bases loaded. He walked in the seventh inning, then hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth. Gallo tied a Dodgers record with two RBI in a game without an at-bat, hit, or run scored. Others to do it were Ron Fairly (1965: two sac flies in four plate appearances) and A.J. Ellis (2010: squeeze bunt, sac fly, walk).

Transactions

Tuesday: David Price was activated from the injured list after missing over three weeks with left wrist inflammation, and Andre Jackson was optioned after earning his annual three-inning save.

Wednesday: Yency Almonte was activated after eight weeks away with right elbow tightness. Phil Bickford landed on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, ending his season.

Sunday: Michael Grove was placed on the injured list after taking a 99-mph grounder off his left knee, and Jackson was recalled to pitch four innings in relief to reset the bullpen.

Game results

Week 26 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 22 4 8 5 0 1 0 2 25 0.364 0.440 0.591 1.031 Thompson 12 2 4 1 0 1 1 4 16 0.333 0.500 0.417 0.917 Freeman 18 5 5 0 0 3 1 9 27 0.278 0.519 0.278 0.796 Taylor 17 2 5 1 0 3 0 0 17 0.294 0.294 0.353 0.647 T.Turner 26 5 7 1 0 0 2 2 28 0.269 0.321 0.308 0.629 Bellinger 20 1 5 0 1 6 0 0 22 0.250 0.227 0.400 0.627 Smith 23 4 5 1 1 2 0 0 23 0.217 0.217 0.391 0.609 Muncy 14 1 1 1 0 2 0 7 24 0.071 0.458 0.143 0.601 J.Turner 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.125 0.222 0.125 0.347 Lux 16 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.063 0.118 0.063 0.180 Starters 176 26 42 10 2 18 4 26 208 0.239 0.346 0.330 0.676 Alberto 3 0 2 1 0 1 0 1 4 0.667 0.750 1.000 1.750 Barnes 11 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 14 0.091 0.286 0.091 0.377 Vargas 6 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 7 0.167 0.143 0.167 0.310 Gallo 10 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 12 0.000 0.083 0.000 0.083 Bench 30 0 4 1 0 7 0 5 37 0.133 0.243 0.167 0.410 Offense 206 26 46 11 2 25 4 31 245 0.223 0.331 0.306 0.636

Week 26 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Urías 1 0-0 6.0 6 0 0 2 5 0.00 1.333 2.48 Kershaw 1 1-0 6.0 5 0 0 2 4 0.00 1.167 2.82 Heaney 1 1-0 4.0 3 0 0 1 6 0.00 1.000 0.90 Anderson 2 0-1 11.0 9 4 4 0 13 3.27 0.818 1.97 Grove 1 0-0 5.0 6 4 4 2 3 7.20 1.600 8.35 Starters 6 2-1 32.0 29 8 8 7 31 2.25 1.125 3.09 Phillips 3 1-0 3.0 2 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.667 -0.18 Kahnle 3 0-0. Sv 3.0 2 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.667 1.15 Kimbrel 3 0-1 2.7 1 1 0 5 2 0.00 2.250 6.15 Almonte 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 0.15 Price 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 1 0 0 1 0 0.00 1.000 4.65 Vesia 2 1-0 1.7 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.600 0.75 Martin 2 0-0 1.3 2 0 0 0 3 0.00 1.500 -1.35 Ferguson 2 0-0 1.0 2 1 0 3 1 0.00 5.000 10.15 Jackson 1 0-0 4.0 4 2 2 2 3 4.50 1.500 3.15 Graterol 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 3 2 2 0 2 9.00 1.500 1.15 Alberto 1 0-0 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 9.00 1.000 3.15 Bullpen 23 2-1, 3 Sv 23.7 19 7 5 11 24 1.90 1.268 2.39 Totals 29 4-2 55.7 48 15 13 18 55 2.10 1.186 2.79

Up next

The Dodgers’ series against the Rockies is only half over, as the two teams still have three games left, with Los Angeles running the Yohan Flande gauntlet to end the regular season.