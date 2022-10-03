Dodgers notes: World Series aspirations, Freddie Freeman, Trayce Thompson

Some Dodgers news on a Monday morning with three games remaining in the regular season.

Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times wrote about the Dodgers World Series aspirations, which included Dave Roberts giving one of the best answers I’ve ever heard when asked whether the season would be a success if the team doesn’t win the championship.

I missed this from Friday, but Freddie Freeman, whose .327 batting average leads the majors, was asked by J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News about possibly winning a batting title. “I guess it would be kind of cool,” Freeman said. “It would mean more to my dad. My dad wants me to win it.”

Also from Hoornstra, Trayce Thompson at age 31 is in line to make his first playoff roster.

Also in the in-case-you-missed-it file, the Angels and superstar Shohei Ohtani on Saturday came to an agreement on a $30 million contract for 2023, avoiding salary arbitration. The salary is a new high mark for arbitration-eligible players, breaking the old mark of $27 million signed by Mookie Betts with the Red Sox for the 2020 season before he was traded to the Dodgers.

Old friend Terrance Gore, who won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 (he was active for the wild card series and NLDS that year, but did not play), is back with the Mets in his usual pinch-running role, with three stolen bases in three attempts. Gore talked with Joon Lee at ESPN about his hyper-specialized career (120 games, 82 plate appearances, 48 steals counting the regular season and postseason) and winning three rings, also with the 2015 Royals and 2021 Braves. “I’m just going to ride this wave,” Gore said. “Be really freaking good at it and see where it takes me.”

Sarah Langs at MLB.com gave a reminder on Sunday on the importance of home runs during the postseason: