Finishing out the regular season

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

With the Dodgers’ final series of the regular season largely academic, on Monday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast we look at what to look for over these final three days.

The Dodgers offense wasn’t all that hot last week outside of a 10-run outburst on Friday, and scored only three runs against opposing starters (including one bulk pitcher following an opener) in the other five games. But they also won four out of six games last week and are sitting on a franchise-record 110 wins with three left to play.

So it’s either the Dodgers remaining tied for second-most wins in National League history or potentially climbing into the top-five major league win totals of all-time, or possibly alone in fourth place with two more wins.

Outside of that, the Dodgers will have Tony Gonsolin back on Monday after missing six weeks with a forearm strain, an important next step in possible readiness for the National League Division Series. There are also personal statistical milestones at play in these final three days, including Julio Urías closing in on an ERA title, plus Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, and Mookie Betts with numbers left to shoot for.

We also look ahead at potential Division Series foes for the Dodgers, which seems to be narrowing down the Mets playing either the Padres or Phillies in the wild card round for the right to play Los Angeles.

