October 3: Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

Tony Gonsolin pitched for the first time in six weeks, pitching two innings as he ramps up for the postseason. The Dodgers only allowed two runs, but could manage only a solo Trayce Thompson home run on offense in a loss to the Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
October 3
Tony Gonsolin returns, Dodgers offense quiet again in loss
Tony Gonsolin pitched for the first time in six weeks, which was the highlight in the Dodgers loss to the Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
October 3
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVII chat
The Dodgers and Rockies are back at it again, with Tony Gonsolin starting for the Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
October 3
Tony Gonsolin is back after missing 6 weeks
The Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the injured list after missing six weeks, giving him one last regular season start to get ready for the playoffs.
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview
The Dodgers host the Rockies for a six-game series to cap off the regular season, and the playoff roster begins to take shape.