 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: OCT 03 Rockies at Dodgers

October 3: Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
/ new

Tony Gonsolin pitched for the first time in six weeks, pitching two innings as he ramps up for the postseason. The Dodgers only allowed two runs, but could manage only a solo Trayce Thompson home run on offense in a loss to the Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT