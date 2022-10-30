Morning links: Dodgers interested in Carlos Correa?

The Dodgers knew they would have to address the shortstop position before Corey Seager was even a free agent. They gave themselves one more year to address it further when they traded for Trea Turner in 2021.

Now that Turner is a free agent and the internal options are lacking, the time is now to sign a free agent to fill that need. With plenty of pricey shortstops on the market, it’s going to cost the Dodgers a hefty amount of money if they want to bring Turner back or go with the alternative in someone like Carlos Correa.

There have been several articles from the likes of Jim Bowden, Fabian Ardaya and Jon Heyman in recent days with the possibility that the Dodgers could add Correa. Other options besides Turner and Correa could include Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.

There is certainly something to be said for how Correa — while a worthy replacement — would be received in Los Angeles.

For fun, the Dodgers should bring Joe Kelly back for 2023 if they’re going to sign Correa. They would solve some things quickly in spring. Otherwise, what do you say to signing Correa?

