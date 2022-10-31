2022 Dodgers players season reviews

Looking back on one member of the team, every day through the end of the year

The 2022 season is now complete, so it’s time to look back on the Dodgers season, and everyone who played for the team during the season.

Fifty-one players appeared in at least one game for the 2022 Dodgers, from pitcher Shane Greene’s one appearance to Trea Turner’s team-leading 160 games played, all starts. In addition to that, we include everyone who occupied a slot on the 40-man roster from the start of spring training through the NLDS.

That includes players who were on the injured list all year like Jimmy Nelson, Danny Duffy, and Victor González. There were some players who were called up to the active roster but did not play, like pitchers Ian Gibaut and Carson Fulmer, and outfielder Stefen Romero. Plus even a few prospects who spent the entire season in the minors, like High-A infielders Jorbit Vivas and Eddys Leonard.

In all, we will review 64 players from the 2022 Dodgers, which compared to last year’s 72 (and should have been 73) reviews. The project started this year on October 29 with leadoff hitter Mookie Betts, and will end on December 31 with ... well, you’ll have to wait and see.

Most of the players we will review are included in our roster breakdown at the beginning of the offseason from October.

Included here are links to every review as they are published, which we will update all offseason long.

2022 Dodgers season reviews