Dodgers rewind: Alan Foster

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind, looking pack at pitcher Alan Foster, whose first four seasons of a 10-year career came with Los Angeles.

Foster was a local product out of Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 1965, the first year of the MLB Draft. He was lured out of a UCLA commitment with a $100,000 signing bonus, matching the amount received by Rick Monday, the first overall pick of the A’s.

The right-hander was a highly-touted prospect, with three no-hitters in high school, and two more in a two-week stretch in 1967 for Triple-A Spokane.

After cups of coffee in his first two seasons, Foster was with the Dodgers for the entire year in 1969, pitching 102⅔ innings as a swingman.

That year, Foster also allowed a titanic home run to Willie Stargell that bounced off the top of the roof in the right field pavilion, the first-ever ball hit out of Dodger Stadium.

Foster pitched four years for the Dodgers before getting traded to Cleveland in December 1970 in a deal that brought catcher Duke Sims to Los Angeles. In ten major league seasons, Foster had a 3.74 ERA (97 ERA+) in 1,325⅓ innings for the Dodgers, Cleveland, Cardinals, and Padres.

