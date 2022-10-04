Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat

Julio Urías takes the mound for his final start of the regular season, looking to cap off a marvelous Cy Young-caliber campaign with his eighteenth win of the year. The Rockies will send out rookie Ryan Feltner, making his nineteenth start of the season.
Dodgers-Rockies lineups
160 games down, 2 to go. Here’s the #Rockies lineup tonight: pic.twitter.com/7OMBB72vfG— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) October 4, 2022
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Rockies: pic.twitter.com/owgpDTMsT8— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 4, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (110-50) vs. Rockies (67-93)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Ryan Feltner
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
Loading comments...