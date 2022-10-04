 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat

The Dodgers take another crack at win number 111

By Estevão Maximo
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urías takes the mound for his final start of the regular season, looking to cap off a marvelous Cy Young-caliber campaign with his eighteenth win of the year. The Rockies will send out rookie Ryan Feltner, making his nineteenth start of the season.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (110-50) vs. Rockies (67-93)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...