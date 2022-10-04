 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium.

October 4: Rockies 5, Dodgers 2

Joey Gallo homered in loss

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers offense struggled for a third game in a row in another loss to the Rockies. Julio Urías started and pitched five innings, locking up the National League ERA title.

Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT