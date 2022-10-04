October 4: Rockies 5, Dodgers 2

The Dodgers offense struggled for a third game in a row in another loss to the Rockies. Julio Urías started and pitched five innings, locking up the National League ERA title.
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
October 4
Julio Urías finishes strong, Dodgers offense does not
Julio Urías ends the year with another strong start, but the Dodgers offense has scored only four runs in a three-game losing streak to the Rockies.
October 4
Julio Urías wins National League ERA title
Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías finishes his regular season with a 2.16 ERA in 175 innings, winning the National League ERA title.
October 4
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat
The Dodgers take another crack at win number 111, playing the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview
The Dodgers host the Rockies for a six-game series to cap off the regular season, and the playoff roster begins to take shape.