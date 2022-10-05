 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s bracket season

Or an annual tradition returns for a noble cause

By Michael Elizondo
I stumble upon a recent five-year-old tradition and announce my next Conversation of the Road: MaKenna Martin, creator of the annual Hottest Dodger bracket.
/ new
Joey Gallo shirtless, other Dodgers in costume.
Returning to Photo Day. Petco Park. September 11, 2022.
Michael Elizondo / TrueBlueLA

For the past five years, one Dodger fan, Makenna Martin, has been leading a segment of the Dodger fandom, to answer a single question, while raising money for charity: who is the hottest Dodger?

While being on Twitter doing things related to my work here, I learned of a particular annual tradition that I had no idea existed. To be fair I was not alone. During a recent interview, Justin Turner had no idea that this tradition existed either when asked if his Chippendale costume was in response to the tradition.

I suppose we shall see if his 2023 costume can somehow be more eye-catching than the 2022 model. At first, I raised an eyebrow when I learned about this tradition. But if someone like Justin Turner is willing to roll with things when learning about it, that should not be an issue. Who am I to make a stink about a tradition that people mostly enjoy and accept, especially when I learned that fundraising for charity was a major part of the festivities? I have seen The Bracket (patent pending) discussed on ESPN Radio Los Angeles and the Tipping Pitches podcast just in the past few days.

Also, I made myself comfortable with the season when I remembered the reaction that my impromptu photo session stumbling upon the Dodgers in costume caused on Twitter. I am not going to lie; that afternoon was one of the oddest of my life. I do not think I will forget it any time soon.

On October 1, this year’s bracket went live, along with the fundraising that will end with a raffle on October 11 featuring various Dodgers memorabilia. If you wish to participate in either or both of the above activities, links via Ms. Martin’s Twitter will get you on your way.

This year’s charity is Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit dedicated to building healthy relationships, families, and communities free from sexual, domestic, and interpersonal violence. The fundraising drive reached its goal within 48 hours of going live.

Last year, Ms. Martin was able to raise over $5,000 from almost 150 donors who either participated in the bracket or donated because of the bracket. As stated above, the bracket and fundraising festivities will conclude on October 11.

When learning about this event and I realized that I had questions that needed to be answered. The last time that I had this feeling, I realized that I had stumbled upon a story involving a moment and a slide as to a tour guide at American Family Field. So next time, we will explore the history of this annual tradition of the Bracket and discuss the series of events that allowed Ms. Martin to meet both Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser at Dodger Stadium in August of this year. Please look forward to it.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...