It’s bracket season

For the past five years, one Dodger fan, Makenna Martin, has been leading a segment of the Dodger fandom, to answer a single question, while raising money for charity: who is the hottest Dodger?

While being on Twitter doing things related to my work here, I learned of a particular annual tradition that I had no idea existed. To be fair I was not alone. During a recent interview, Justin Turner had no idea that this tradition existed either when asked if his Chippendale costume was in response to the tradition.

Got to attend a lunch with Justin Turner today and couldn't resist asking him about THE BRACKET.

I suppose we shall see if his 2023 costume can somehow be more eye-catching than the 2022 model. At first, I raised an eyebrow when I learned about this tradition. But if someone like Justin Turner is willing to roll with things when learning about it, that should not be an issue. Who am I to make a stink about a tradition that people mostly enjoy and accept, especially when I learned that fundraising for charity was a major part of the festivities? I have seen The Bracket (patent pending) discussed on ESPN Radio Los Angeles and the Tipping Pitches podcast just in the past few days.

Also, I made myself comfortable with the season when I remembered the reaction that my impromptu photo session stumbling upon the Dodgers in costume caused on Twitter. I am not going to lie; that afternoon was one of the oddest of my life. I do not think I will forget it any time soon.

On October 1, this year’s bracket went live, along with the fundraising that will end with a raffle on October 11 featuring various Dodgers memorabilia. If you wish to participate in either or both of the above activities, links via Ms. Martin’s Twitter will get you on your way.

While the 2022 Dodgers are having a record breaking season on the field, they also have record-breaking good looks. Every year we must ask ourselves: Who is the hottest? The answer may surprise you…



Let the 5th Annual Hottest Dodger Bracket BEGIN!



tag posts w #bracketszn22

This year’s charity is Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit dedicated to building healthy relationships, families, and communities free from sexual, domestic, and interpersonal violence. The fundraising drive reached its goal within 48 hours of going live.

FUNDRAISING INFO!



This year we are working with Peace Over Violence as our charity! Please read below for more information about their mission, how to donate, and the directions on how to enter into the raffle for some amazing prizes! https://t.co/YvEGBGwebE pic.twitter.com/2MW4tRYFbC — makenna martin :) (@makenna_m19) October 1, 2022

Last year, Ms. Martin was able to raise over $5,000 from almost 150 donors who either participated in the bracket or donated because of the bracket. As stated above, the bracket and fundraising festivities will conclude on October 11.

When learning about this event and I realized that I had questions that needed to be answered. The last time that I had this feeling, I realized that I had stumbled upon a story involving a moment and a slide as to a tour guide at American Family Field. So next time, we will explore the history of this annual tradition of the Bracket and discuss the series of events that allowed Ms. Martin to meet both Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser at Dodger Stadium in August of this year. Please look forward to it.