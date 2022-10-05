Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIX chat

Game 162! Clayton Kershaw takes the mound as the Dodgers wrap up their winningest regular season in franchise history. In what is their final game of 2022, Colorado hands the ball left-hander Austin Gomber.
All the regular faces are in the starting lineup, but don’t be surprised if similar to last night’s game, they are pulled midway through.
Dodgers-Rockies lineups
: Dodger Stadium
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (110-51) vs. Rockies (68-93)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Austin Gomber
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:20 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
