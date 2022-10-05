 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIX chat

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound in the regular season finale.

By Jake Dicker
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Game 162! Clayton Kershaw takes the mound as the Dodgers wrap up their winningest regular season in franchise history. In what is their final game of 2022, Colorado hands the ball left-hander Austin Gomber.

All the regular faces are in the starting lineup, but don’t be surprised if similar to last night’s game, they are pulled midway through.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (110-51) vs. Rockies (68-93)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Austin Gomber
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:20 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

