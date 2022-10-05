October 5: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1

Trea Turner hit one of the Dodgers’ three home runs, Freddie Freeman had three hits, and Clayton Kershaw struck out nine, leading the Dodgers over the Rockies at Dodger Stadium for LA’s 111th win of the season, the second-most wins by a National League team, ever.
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
October 5
Dodgers 2022 league leaders & records
The Dodgers regular season is over, ending the most prolific season in franchise history. Here’s a look at some records set by the Dodgers this season and players who led the league in various categories.
October 5
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIX chat
Clayton Kershaw takes the mound in the regular season finale.
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview
The Dodgers host the Rockies for a six-game series to cap off the regular season, and the playoff roster begins to take shape.