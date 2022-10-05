 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

October 5: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen, Jake Dicker, and Samantha Carleton
Trea Turner hit one of the Dodgers’ three home runs, Freddie Freeman had three hits, and Clayton Kershaw struck out nine, leading the Dodgers over the Rockies at Dodger Stadium for LA’s 111th win of the season, the second-most wins by a National League team, ever.

Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT