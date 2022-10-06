Dodgers Week 27: Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young

The lockout tacked on three games to the end of the regular season, which ended on a Wednesday instead of Sunday. That provided us with an extra week in review, in which the Dodgers won their 111th game, something only four other major league teams can say.

Batter of the week

Cody Bellinger homered Wednesday, part of a two-hit game to end the season on a mini hot streak, with nine hits in his last 20 at-bats, including two home runs.

Pitcher of the week

The Dodgers best regular season in franchise history was finished off with a win by the best pitcher in franchise history. Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in five innings on Wednesday, passing Cy Young on the all-time strikeout list along the way. Since returning from the injured list on September 1, Kershaw has a 1.54 ERA in seven starts, heading into the postseason strong, and healthy.

Week 27 results

1-2 record

9 runs scored (3.00 per game)

8 runs allowed (2.67 per game)

.554 pythagorean win percentage

Final year stats

111-51 record

847 runs scored (5.23 per game)

513 runs allowed (3.17 per game)

.715 pythagorean win percentage (116-46)

Transactions

Monday: Tony Gonsolin was activated from the injured list after missing six weeks, and Andre Jackson was optioned, technically to the Arizona Complex League.

Game scores

Week 27 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Thompson 5 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 5 0.400 0.400 1.000 1.400 Bellinger 10 1 3 0 1 2 0 0 10 0.300 0.300 0.600 0.900 Freeman 12 1 3 1 1 2 0 0 12 0.250 0.250 0.583 0.833 T.Turner 11 1 3 0 1 3 0 0 11 0.273 0.273 0.545 0.818 Lux 11 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.182 0.182 0.273 0.455 Muncy 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.111 0.273 0.111 0.384 Betts 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.125 0.222 0.125 0.347 J.Turner 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.143 0.143 0.143 0.286 Smith 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Starters 81 6 16 2 4 8 0 3 84 0.198 0.226 0.370 0.597 Alberto 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.000 1.000 1.000 2.000 Gallo 8 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 9 0.125 0.222 0.500 0.722 Vargas 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.000 0.333 0.000 0.333 Barnes 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.000 0.250 0.000 0.250 Bench 15 3 3 0 1 1 0 3 18 0.200 0.333 0.400 0.733 Offense 96 9 19 2 5 9 0 6 102 0.198 0.245 0.375 0.620

Week 27 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Kershaw 1 1-0 5.0 1 1 1 1 9 1.80 0.400 2.75 Urías 1 0-0 5.0 4 2 2 1 4 3.60 1.000 7.35 Gonsolin 1 0-0 2.0 3 1 1 0 3 4.50 1.500 0.15 Starters 3 1-0 12.0 8 4 4 2 16 3.00 0.833 4.23 Kimbrel 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.000 -1.85 Almonte 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 3.15 Ferguson 2 0-0 1.7 2 0 0 2 3 0.00 2.400 4.95 Martin 2 0-0 1.3 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 -1.35 Phillips 1 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 0 3 0.00 2.000 -2.85 Vesia 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 -0.85 Kahnle 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 3.15 Heaney 1 0-1 4.0 5 3 3 0 7 6.75 1.250 2.90 Graterol 1 0-1 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 9.00 2.000 3.15 Bullpen 13 0-2 15.0 12 4 4 2 23 2.40 0.933 1.55 Totals 16 1-2 27.0 20 8 8 4 39 2.67 0.889 2.74

Up next

The Dodgers play next in the National League Division Series, which starts on Tuesday, October 11 at Dodger Stadium. As the No. 1 seed in the NL, they will play the winner of the wild card series between the No. 4 Mets and No. 5 Padres, aka the Tim Teufel gauntlet.

The Mets-Padres series is best-of-three, all at Citi Field in New York, beginning Friday. The schedule for that wild card series:

Friday: Game 1, 5:07 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Saturday: Game 2, 4:37 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday: Game 3*, 4:37 p.m. (ESPN)

*if necessary