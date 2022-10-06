Dodgers won 111 games, bring on the playoffs

This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we celebrate the fact that the Dodgers have five days off before their first postseason game.

Clayton Kershaw finished off the regular season with a win on Wednesday, in a much stronger position than one year ago, when an elbow injury on the season’s final weekend knocked him out of the playoffs and made his offseason uncertain. This year, Kershaw had two long stints on the mound, including missing nearly all of August with a back injury. But when on the mound, the left-hander has been excellent, with a 1.54 ERA in seven starts since returning.

The Dodgers’ win on Wednesday was their 111th of the season, one of the best regular seasons in major league history. Their +334 run differential is the best since integration, thanks to leading the majors in runs scored and fewest runs allowed. The Dodgers have led the National League in runs scored and fewest runs allowed for five consecutive years, the first team in major league history to do so.

Along the way, they had several league leaders, led by Freddie Freeman and Julio Urías, among others. Roster decisions are to be made, but we’ll talk about those after the weekend. But now, we wait, and rest up. The postseason is coming.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 18:18)