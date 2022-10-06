Who starts Game 1: Julio Urias or Clayton Kershaw?

Every postseason, Julio Urias’ role seems to be different. Despite pitching in twenty-two games over the course of five different postseasons, he’s only started five of them. This year, the question isn’t if he’ll be a starter. Urias finished the year as the NL ERA leader and will most likely be the runner up for the NL Cy Young. Now the question becomes: Does Urias start game one or game two?

Although Urias may seem like a no-brainer to be the game one starter, Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times explains why it isn’t so clear-cut. Whoever starts game one, whether it be Urias or Clayton Kershaw, would be ready on full rest if the series were to go to five games. Whoever starts game two, if forced into the game in an “all hands on deck” situation, would be returning on short rest.

“Just to give you a peek behind the curtain, it’s more of who we feel is best to potentially come back on regular rest in Game 5,” Roberts told Harris. “So it’s not opponent-driven. It’s certainly not talent-driven. It’s kind of where we feel: Who is in the best spot to do that?”

At the end of the day, the Dodgers are hoping they don’t have to make this decision. If the Dodgers are able to wrap up the series in three or four games, Urias and Kershaw will be ready to go in the NLCS.

Read Harris’s full story, complete with quotes from Roberts and Urias, here.

Kyle Glaser at Baseball America released their 2022 Triple AAA All-Stars and named Dodger prospect Miguel Vargas as the AAA Player of the Year. Ryan Pepiot was one of five starting pitchers named.

Dustin May and Blake Treinen threw to hitters in a simulated game as they fight to make it back for the playoffs, writes Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya write about how despite finishing second in Major League Baseball in hits, Trea Turner is disappointed in his production and trying to get back on track.