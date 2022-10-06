Predicting MLB’s wild card round

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

Before the Dodgers begin their National League Division Series, there’s a wild card round to decide, so this week on The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast we make our picks for the winners of all four series.

First we celebrate 111 wins because it’s something we might not see again, and the various records and league leaders along the way. But then we get into the nitty gritty of figure out the winner of Padres vs. Mets, who will play the Dodgers in the NLDS.

We also pick sides on Cardinals vs. Phillies, Guardians vs. Rays, and Blue Jays vs. Mariners. Plus Eric gets obliterated on Questions from Craig, and we extol the virtues of delicious biscuits, especially in a breakfast sandwich.

