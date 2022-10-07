Dodgers notes: Vin Scully, Dave Roberts, Sandy Koufax

The Dodgers will hold a workout at Dodger Stadium on Friday, complete with media access, as they prepare for the upcoming National League Division Series. But after the first of what will be five straight days without a game, let’s take a gander at various Dodgers-related stories to tide us over.

Earlier in the week, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced ten finalists for this year’s Ford C. Frick Award, which honors the game’s best broadcasters in Cooperstown. Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times argues that the Frick Award, named for a former MLB commissioner, should be renamed for Vin Scully. Even Jaime Jarrín, who like Scully is a past Frick Award winner, agrees: “I think the consensus right now is that they should change the name of the Ford Frick award to his name,” Jarrín said. “I am 100% in favor of that.”

The benefit of being one of the top two seeds in each league is a bye into the Division Series, but also a longer wait than ever — five days this year for the top National League teams and six for the American League. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register asked several Dodgers about the upside and downside of earning the bye.

Jorge Castillo at the LA Times asked Dodgers whether a 111-win season would be a success if the Dodgers don’t win the World Series.

This week’s episode of the excellent Sports History This Week podcast hosted by Kaelen Jones for The History Channel, looks back at Sandy Koufax refusing to pitch Game 1 of the 1965 World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, and the ensuing impact.

Dave Roberts in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show during spring training said the Dodgers would win the World Series. He stood by that prediction in when asked by Jenny Cavnar on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday.