Dodgers 2022 season in thirds: The final 54 games

Now that the season is over, we can look back at how the Dodgers did in different chunks of the year. We already looked at the first third of the season back in June, and broke down the second third of the year in August. Now it’s time to look at the final 54 games of the 2022 season.
Dodgers 2022 season in thirds
|Split
|W-L
|Runs for
|Runs vs.
|Run diff.
|BA/OBP/SLG
|wRC+
|ERA
|ERA-
|Split
|W-L
|Runs for
|Runs vs.
|Run diff.
|BA/OBP/SLG
|wRC+
|ERA
|ERA-
|1st 54
|35-19
|290
|177
|+113
|.251/.333/.428
|116
|2.91
|73
|2nd 54
|40-14
|281
|168
|+113
|.268/.337/.463
|125
|2.83
|71
|3rd 54
|36-18
|276
|168
|+108
|.250/.329/.434
|116
|2.66
|67
The run differential was consistent in each third of the season, producing the highest run differential in a season since integration.
To put the final 54 games in perspective, only five MLB teams had a season-long run differential as high as the Dodgers outscoring their opponents by 108 runs over the final third of the year.
Final 54 games: catchers
|Player
|GS
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|wRC+
|Player
|GS
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|wRC+
|Smith - 1st 54
|35+3
|141
|21
|32
|5
|6
|24
|24
|167
|0.227
|0.341
|0.390
|0.731
|111
|Smith - 2nd 54
|36+14
|196
|24
|59
|13
|10
|35
|17
|221
|0.301
|0.371
|0.531
|0.902
|153
|Smith - 3rd 54
|35+7
|171
|23
|41
|8
|8
|28
|15
|190
|0.240
|0.311
|0.450
|0.761
|111
|Barnes - 1st 54
|19
|60
|12
|13
|2
|4
|9
|7
|68
|0.217
|0.309
|0.450
|0.759
|115
|Barnes - 2nd 54
|18
|57
|8
|7
|2
|0
|6
|11
|71
|0.123
|0.282
|0.158
|0.440
|43
|Barnes - 3rd 54
|18
|62
|11
|18
|2
|4
|11
|9
|73
|0.290
|0.380
|0.516
|0.896
|155
|Wolters - 3rd 54
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|-100
|Totals - 1st 54
|54+3
|201
|33
|45
|7
|10
|33
|31
|235
|0.224
|0.332
|0.408
|0.740
|Totals - 2nd 54
|54+14
|253
|32
|66
|15
|10
|41
|28
|292
|0.261
|0.349
|0.447
|0.796
|Totals - 3rd 54
|54+7
|237
|34
|59
|10
|12
|39
|24
|267
|0.249
|0.325
|0.460
|0.784
Tony Wolters on August 144 started behind the plate, the only time all year the Dodgers catcher wasn’t Will Smith or Austin Barnes.
Final 54 games: position players
|Player
|GS
|PA
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|wRC+
|Player
|GS
|PA
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|wRC+
|Freeman - 1st 54
|54-0-0
|243
|35
|62
|20
|4
|30
|5-0
|28
|0.294
|0.379
|0.455
|0.834
|135
|Freeman - 2nd 54
|54-0-0
|240
|39
|74
|16
|11
|41
|4-1
|24
|0.354
|0.421
|0.598
|1.019
|182
|Freeman - 3rd 54
|51-0-0
|225
|43
|63
|11
|6
|29
|4-2
|32
|0.328
|0.422
|0.479
|0.901
|154
|T.Turner - 1st 54
|54-0-0
|234
|26
|63
|14
|6
|44
|11-2
|18
|0.299
|0.352
|0.469
|0.821
|131
|T.Turner - 2nd 54
|54-0-0
|242
|40
|71
|13
|12
|33
|8-0
|10
|0.311
|0.339
|0.526
|0.865
|140
|T.Turner - 3rd 54
|52-0-0
|231
|35
|60
|12
|3
|23
|8-1
|17
|0.282
|0.338
|0.399
|0.737
|111
|Betts - 1st 54
|0-51-0
|240
|52
|64
|13
|16
|39
|6-1
|26
|0.303
|0.383
|0.592
|0.976
|173
|Betts - 2nd 54
|2-37-0
|182
|27
|40
|9
|9
|20
|2-0
|11
|0.240
|0.291
|0.467
|0.758
|111
|Betts - 3rd 54
|3-45-0
|217
|38
|50
|18
|10
|23
|4-1
|18
|0.258
|0.332
|0.526
|0.858
|140
|Muncy - 1st 54
|31-0-8
|168
|21
|20
|4
|3
|14
|0-0
|34
|0.150
|0.327
|0.263
|0.591
|81
|Muncy - 2nd 54
|39-0-5
|191
|23
|31
|8
|8
|23
|2-0
|26
|0.194
|0.304
|0.394
|0.697
|98
|Muncy - 3rd 54
|35-0-12
|206
|25
|40
|10
|10
|32
|0-0
|30
|0.234
|0.354
|0.468
|0.822
|134
|J.Turner - 1st 54
|27-0-22
|206
|24
|41
|16
|4
|31
|0-0
|18
|0.223
|0.291
|0.375
|0.666
|89
|J.Turner - 2nd 54
|20-0-16
|149
|18
|39
|6
|4
|23
|1-0
|17
|0.307
|0.389
|0.449
|0.838
|138
|J.Turner - 3rd 54
|19-0-23
|177
|19
|50
|14
|5
|27
|2-0
|15
|0.318
|0.384
|0.503
|0.887
|151
|Bellinger - 1st 54
|0-47-0
|197
|23
|38
|12
|6
|21
|6-1
|16
|0.211
|0.279
|0.400
|0.679
|92
|Bellinger - 2nd 54
|0-48-0
|200
|30
|39
|7
|9
|25
|5-1
|12
|0.212
|0.260
|0.408
|0.668
|85
|Bellinger - 3rd 54
|0-40-0
|153
|17
|29
|8
|4
|22
|3-1
|10
|0.207
|0.255
|0.350
|0.605
|69
|Lux - 1st 54
|34-11-0
|174
|30
|40
|6
|1
|12
|4-0
|20
|0.261
|0.345
|0.333
|0.678
|102
|Lux - 2nd 54
|33-13-0
|184
|24
|53
|11
|3
|21
|2-2
|19
|0.325
|0.391
|0.509
|0.901
|153
|Lux - 3rd 54
|26-0-1
|113
|12
|22
|3
|2
|9
|1-0
|8
|0.210
|0.265
|0.314
|0.580
|66
|Taylor - 1st 54
|0-48-1
|200
|25
|46
|11
|6
|24
|3-1
|21
|0.261
|0.340
|0.460
|0.800
|123
|Taylor - 2nd 54
|1-23-0
|95
|8
|15
|9
|0
|5
|4-0
|8
|0.174
|0.253
|0.279
|0.532
|54
|Taylor - 3rd 54
|17-16-4
|159
|12
|28
|5
|4
|14
|3-0
|15
|0.200
|0.289
|0.321
|0.611
|78
|Alberto - 1st 54
|14-1-0
|59
|7
|14
|3
|1
|4
|0-0
|1
|0.241
|0.254
|0.345
|0.599
|67
|Alberto - 2nd 54
|12-0-1
|51
|5
|14
|4
|1
|10
|0-0
|0
|0.275
|0.275
|0.451
|0.725
|100
|Alberto - 3rd 54
|10-0-0
|49
|1
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0-1
|2
|0.213
|0.245
|0.298
|0.543
|52
|Thompson - 2nd 54
|0-25-0
|110
|15
|26
|7
|4
|17
|2-0
|14
|0.274
|0.373
|0.495
|0.867
|146
|Thompson - 3rd 54
|0-26-3
|129
|20
|29
|7
|9
|22
|2-0
|16
|0.264
|0.357
|0.573
|0.929
|158
|Gallo - 2nd 54
|0-2-1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0.200
|0.200
|0.200
|0.400
|11
|Gallo - 3rd 54
|0-31-2
|127
|16
|17
|4
|7
|23
|1-0
|16
|0.159
|0.283
|0.411
|0.695
|98
|Vargas - 2nd 54
|0-0-2
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1-0
|0
|0.250
|0.250
|0.375
|0.625
|72
|Vargas - 3rd 54
|3-4-2
|42
|4
|6
|0
|1
|6
|0-0
|2
|0.154
|0.190
|0.231
|0.421
|17
|Outman - 2nd 54
|0-3-1
|16
|6
|6
|2
|1
|3
|0-0
|2
|0.462
|0.563
|0.846
|1.409
|287
|Alvarez - 1st 54
|1-0-0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0-0
|0
|0.400
|0.400
|0.400
|0.800
|130
|Alvarez - 2nd 54
|1-5-2
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-0
|0
|0.100
|0.095
|0.100
|0.195
|-52
|Ríos - 1st 54
|1-0-19
|92
|12
|21
|1
|7
|17
|0-1
|5
|0.244
|0.293
|0.500
|0.793
|119
|Anderson - 2nd 54
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|-100
|Lamb - 2nd 54
|0-5-12
|77
|10
|16
|5
|2
|4
|0-1
|8
|0.239
|0.338
|0.433
|0.770
|120
|McKinstry - 1st 54
|0-0-1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0-0
|0
|0.200
|0.200
|0.800
|1.000
|171
|McKinstry - 2nd 54
|0-1-0
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0-0
|3
|0.000
|0.333
|0.000
|0.333
|47
|Pillar - 1st 54
|0-4-0
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0-0
|1
|0.083
|0.154
|0.167
|0.321
|-8
|Totals - 1st 54
|54
|1835
|257
|413
|101
|55
|239
|35-6
|188
|0.254
|0.333
|0.430
|0.763
|Totals - 2nd 54
|54
|2079
|281
|496
|113
|74
|270
|35-6
|182
|0.268
|0.337
|0.463
|0.800
|Totals - 3rd 54
|54
|1828
|242
|404
|94
|61
|231
|28-6
|181
|0.250
|0.330
|0.430
|0.760
Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, and Trayce Thompson stood out among the position players over the final 54 games.
Final 54 games: starting pitchers
|Pitcher
|GS
|Record
|QS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|GS
|Record
|QS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Urías - 1st 54
|11
|3-5
|4
|58.3
|50
|24
|18
|10
|15
|46
|2.78
|1.114
|4.62
|Urías - 2nd 54
|10
|8-1
|8
|57.3
|40
|16
|15
|5
|9
|63
|2.35
|1.203
|2.68
|Urías - 3rd 54
|10
|6-1
|7
|59.3
|37
|11
|9
|8
|17
|57
|1.37
|0.910
|3.85
|Anderson - 1st 54
|10
|7-0
|4
|55.7
|47
|16
|16
|6
|6
|53
|2.59
|0.952
|3.13
|Anderson - 2nd 54
|11
|6-1
|7
|66.7
|51
|23
|21
|4
|18
|44
|2.84
|1.035
|3.52
|Anderson - 3rd 54
|9
|2-4
|7
|56.3
|47
|18
|14
|4
|10
|41
|2.24
|1.012
|3.27
|Kershaw - 1st 54
|5
|4-0
|3
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|1.80
|0.733
|2.28
|Kershaw - 2nd 54
|10
|3-3
|4
|55.3
|50
|23
|19
|5
|12
|56
|3.09
|1.120
|3.22
|Kershaw - 3rd 54
|7
|5-0
|5
|41.0
|27
|7
|7
|3
|8
|49
|1.54
|0.854
|2.26
|Gonsolin - 1st 54
|10
|6-0
|5
|51.0
|28
|10
|9
|3
|17
|49
|1.59
|0.882
|3.05
|Gonsolin - 2nd 54
|10
|7-1
|4
|58.7
|41
|19
|19
|8
|12
|53
|2.91
|0.903
|3.85
|Gonsolin - 3rd 54
|4
|3-0
|2
|20.7
|10
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|1.31
|0.774
|2.34
|Heaney - 1st 54
|2
|1-0
|1
|10.3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|0.677
|1.21
|Heaney - 2nd 54
|4
|0-0
|0
|17.7
|14
|6
|2
|1
|7
|21
|1.02
|1.189
|3.00
|Heaney - 3rd 54
|10
|3-4
|1
|44.7
|42
|27
|23
|13
|9
|73
|4.63
|1.142
|4.64
|May - 3rd 54
|6
|2-3
|1
|30.0
|21
|17
|15
|3
|14
|29
|4.50
|1.167
|4.38
|Pepiot - 1st 54
|3
|0-0
|0
|11.3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|3.18
|1.500
|5.44
|Pepiot - 2nd 54
|1
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1.80
|1.000
|1.32
|Pepiot - 3rd 54
|3
|1-0
|1
|15.0
|12
|9
|9
|5
|10
|17
|5.40
|1.467
|7.38
|Grove - 1st 54
|1
|0-0
|0
|3.7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0.00
|1.909
|3.97
|Grove - 3rd 54
|5
|1-0
|0
|24.7
|25
|14
|12
|6
|6
|21
|4.38
|1.257
|5.30
|Buehler - 1st 54
|11
|6-2
|3
|61.0
|63
|27
|26
|7
|17
|52
|3.84
|1.311
|3.87
|Buehler - 2nd 54
|1
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|6.75
|1.250
|3.37
|White - 1st 54
|3
|0-1
|0
|11.3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|5
|11
|4.76
|1.235
|4.83
|White - 2nd 54
|7
|0-1
|1
|35.3
|34
|13
|12
|3
|11
|25
|3.06
|1.274
|3.82
|Totals - 1st 54
|56*
|27-8
|20
|292.7
|230
|98
|85
|31
|80
|275
|2.61
|1.059
|3.58
|Totals - 2nd 54
|54
|25-8
|24
|300.0
|238
|104
|92
|27
|70
|274
|2.76
|1.027
|3.29
|Totals - 3rd 54
|54*
|23-12
|24
|291.7
|221
|106
|92
|42
|80
|304
|2.84
|1.032
|3.88
Included in the starting pitching over the final third of the season are two bulk relief outings by Andrew Heaney, and the two opener starts — one by Brusdar Graterol and one by Caleb Ferguson — were lumped in with the relievers.
Final 54 games: bullpen
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|Sv-BS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|Sv-BS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Kimbrel - 1st 54
|18
|0-2
|11-1
|18.0
|16
|10
|8
|6
|25
|4.00
|1.222
|2.26
|Kimbrel - 2nd 54
|23
|3-2
|9-2
|21.0
|25
|11
|10
|11
|29
|4.29
|1.714
|2.07
|Kimbrel - 3rd 54
|22
|3-3
|2-2
|21.0
|10
|10
|7
|11
|18
|3.00
|1.000
|5.26
|Phillips - 1st 54
|21
|1-2
|0-1
|22.7
|16
|8
|6
|6
|28
|2.38
|0.971
|2.88
|Phillips - 2nd 54
|23
|4-1
|1-0
|21.3
|8
|2
|1
|6
|24
|0.42
|0.656
|1.71
|Phillips - 3rd 54
|20
|2-0
|1-0
|19.0
|9
|1
|1
|3
|25
|0.47
|0.632
|1.11
|Vesia - 1st 54
|21
|0-0
|---
|16.3
|15
|6
|6
|5
|22
|3.31
|1.224
|2.17
|Vesia - 2nd 54
|22
|3-0
|1-0
|19.3
|15
|7
|6
|10
|27
|2.79
|1.293
|2.86
|Vesia - 3rd 54
|20
|2-0
|---
|18.7
|7
|1
|1
|9
|30
|0.48
|0.857
|1.35
|Martin - 2nd 54
|4
|2-0
|---
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2.25
|0.250
|5.37
|Martin - 3rd 54
|22
|1-1
|2-0
|20.7
|11
|3
|3
|1
|32
|1.31
|0.581
|0.31
|Kahnle - 1st 54
|4
|0-0
|---
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|6.75
|1.250
|9.40
|Kahnle - 3rd 54
|9
|0-0
|1-0
|8.7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|1.04
|0.346
|2.07
|Almonte - 1st 54
|8
|0-0
|0-1
|12.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|13
|1.50
|1.083
|3.06
|Almonte - 2nd 54
|21
|0-0
|1-0
|19.3
|10
|2
|2
|5
|17
|0.93
|0.776
|3.27
|Almonte - 3rd 54
|4
|0-0
|---
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|0.000
|2.36
|Graterol - 1st 54
|22
|1-2
|---
|24.3
|20
|14
|13
|10
|21
|4.81
|1.233
|3.72
|Graterol - 2nd 54
|15
|1-1
|3-0
|16.0
|9
|2
|2
|0
|14
|1.13
|0.563
|2.55
|Graterol - 3rd 54
|9
|0-1
|1-0
|9.3
|10
|4
|3
|0
|8
|2.89
|1.071
|1.40
|Ferguson - 1st 54
|3
|0-0
|---
|2.3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0.00
|1.286
|5.72
|Ferguson - 2nd 54
|13
|1-0
|---
|13.3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0.00
|0.450
|2.44
|Ferguson - 3rd 54
|21
|0-0
|---
|19.0
|20
|9
|7
|11
|25
|3.32
|1.632
|3.06
|Price - 1st 54
|11
|0-0
|---
|11.7
|14
|4
|4
|2
|16
|3.09
|1.371
|2.89
|Price - 2nd 54
|18
|0-0
|1-0
|18.3
|19
|5
|5
|5
|17
|2.45
|1.309
|3.50
|Price - 3rd 54
|11
|2-0
|1-1
|10.3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1.74
|0.677
|5.44
|Treinen - 1st 54
|3
|1-1
|---
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3.00
|0.333
|4.15
|Treinen - 3rd 54
|2
|0-0
|---
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.500
|3.61
|Bickford - 1st 54
|17
|0-0
|---
|15.7
|15
|6
|6
|3
|13
|3.45
|1.149
|3.91
|Bickford - 2nd 54
|24
|1-1
|---
|22.0
|18
|15
|15
|6
|21
|6.14
|1.091
|4.98
|Bickford - 3rd 54
|19
|1-0
|---
|23.3
|20
|12
|11
|5
|33
|4.24
|1.071
|3.84
|Bruihl - 1st 54
|15
|1-1
|---
|14.3
|11
|5
|4
|3
|9
|2.51
|0.977
|4.96
|Bruihl - 2nd 54
|3
|0-0
|---
|3.3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|8.10
|1.800
|3.72
|Bruihl - 3rd 54
|6
|0-0
|1-0
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|4.50
|1.333
|7.28
|Moronta - 1st 54
|7
|0-0
|---
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|7
|2.25
|1.375
|2.90
|Moronta - 2nd 54
|11
|0-0
|---
|11.7
|7
|7
|7
|5
|18
|5.40
|1.029
|6.03
|Moronta - 3rd 54
|4
|0-0
|---
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4.55
|1.000
|6.86
|Reed - 2nd 54
|3
|0-0
|---
|2.7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3.38
|2.250
|2.74
|Reed - 3rd 54
|2
|0-0
|1-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.500
|3.11
|Pepiot - 3rd 54
|2
|1-0
|---
|5.0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|6
|0.00
|1.800
|3.71
|Jackson - 3rd 54
|4
|0-0
|1-0
|9.7
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|1.86
|1.345
|2.49
|Hembree - 3rd 54
|6
|1-1
|5.7
|9
|6
|5
|3
|5
|7.94
|2.118
|5.23
|Alberto - 1st 54
|2
|0-0
|---
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4.50
|1.500
|3.15
|Alberto - 2nd 54
|1
|0-0
|---
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.000
|3.12
|Alberto - 3rd 54
|7
|0-0
|---
|8.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|4.50
|1.000
|7.61
|Hudson - 1st 54
|18
|2-3
|4-0
|18.3
|11
|5
|4
|3
|22
|1.96
|0.764
|2.27
|Hudson - 2nd 54
|7
|0-0
|1-0
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|3.00
|1.333
|1.45
|Cleavinger - 1st 54
|3
|0-0
|---
|2.7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3.38
|1.875
|2.40
|Cleavinger - 2nd 54
|1
|0-1
|---
|1.7
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|21.60
|2.400
|10.92
|White - 1st 54
|5
|1-0
|---
|9.3
|8
|6
|5
|3
|11
|4.82
|1.179
|3.47
|Erlin - 1st 54
|2
|0-0
|---
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|9.00
|1.500
|10.15
|Greene - 1st 54
|1
|1-0
|---
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|1.000
|2.15
|Grove - 1st 54
|1
|0-0
|---
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27.00
|4.000
|3.15
|Totals - 1st 54
|182
|8-11
|15-3
|189.7
|159
|79
|71
|58
|206
|3.37
|1.144
|3.35
|Totals - 2nd 54
|189
|15-6
|17-2
|181.0
|135
|64
|59
|57
|193
|2.93
|1.061
|3.24
|Totals - 3rd 54
|190
|13-6
|11-3
|196.3
|131
|62
|52
|62
|213
|2.38
|0.983
|3.12
Hanser Alberto pitched in seven games in the final third of the season, facing 33 batters, compared to his 49 plate appearances during that time.
