Dodgers 2022 season in thirds: The final 54 games

Now that the season is over, we can look back at how the Dodgers did in different chunks of the year. We already looked at the first third of the season back in June, and broke down the second third of the year in August. Now it’s time to look at the final 54 games of the 2022 season.

Dodgers 2022 season in thirds Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ ERA ERA- Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ ERA ERA- 1st 54 35-19 290 177 +113 .251/.333/.428 116 2.91 73 2nd 54 40-14 281 168 +113 .268/.337/.463 125 2.83 71 3rd 54 36-18 276 168 +108 .250/.329/.434 116 2.66 67

The run differential was consistent in each third of the season, producing the highest run differential in a season since integration.

To put the final 54 games in perspective, only five MLB teams had a season-long run differential as high as the Dodgers outscoring their opponents by 108 runs over the final third of the year.

Final 54 games: catchers Player GS AB R H 2B HR RBI BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Player GS AB R H 2B HR RBI BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Smith - 1st 54 35+3 141 21 32 5 6 24 24 167 0.227 0.341 0.390 0.731 111 Smith - 2nd 54 36+14 196 24 59 13 10 35 17 221 0.301 0.371 0.531 0.902 153 Smith - 3rd 54 35+7 171 23 41 8 8 28 15 190 0.240 0.311 0.450 0.761 111 Barnes - 1st 54 19 60 12 13 2 4 9 7 68 0.217 0.309 0.450 0.759 115 Barnes - 2nd 54 18 57 8 7 2 0 6 11 71 0.123 0.282 0.158 0.440 43 Barnes - 3rd 54 18 62 11 18 2 4 11 9 73 0.290 0.380 0.516 0.896 155 Wolters - 3rd 54 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 -100 Totals - 1st 54 54+3 201 33 45 7 10 33 31 235 0.224 0.332 0.408 0.740 Totals - 2nd 54 54+14 253 32 66 15 10 41 28 292 0.261 0.349 0.447 0.796 Totals - 3rd 54 54+7 237 34 59 10 12 39 24 267 0.249 0.325 0.460 0.784

Tony Wolters on August 144 started behind the plate, the only time all year the Dodgers catcher wasn’t Will Smith or Austin Barnes.

Final 54 games: position players Player GS PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Player GS PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Freeman - 1st 54 54-0-0 243 35 62 20 4 30 5-0 28 0.294 0.379 0.455 0.834 135 Freeman - 2nd 54 54-0-0 240 39 74 16 11 41 4-1 24 0.354 0.421 0.598 1.019 182 Freeman - 3rd 54 51-0-0 225 43 63 11 6 29 4-2 32 0.328 0.422 0.479 0.901 154 T.Turner - 1st 54 54-0-0 234 26 63 14 6 44 11-2 18 0.299 0.352 0.469 0.821 131 T.Turner - 2nd 54 54-0-0 242 40 71 13 12 33 8-0 10 0.311 0.339 0.526 0.865 140 T.Turner - 3rd 54 52-0-0 231 35 60 12 3 23 8-1 17 0.282 0.338 0.399 0.737 111 Betts - 1st 54 0-51-0 240 52 64 13 16 39 6-1 26 0.303 0.383 0.592 0.976 173 Betts - 2nd 54 2-37-0 182 27 40 9 9 20 2-0 11 0.240 0.291 0.467 0.758 111 Betts - 3rd 54 3-45-0 217 38 50 18 10 23 4-1 18 0.258 0.332 0.526 0.858 140 Muncy - 1st 54 31-0-8 168 21 20 4 3 14 0-0 34 0.150 0.327 0.263 0.591 81 Muncy - 2nd 54 39-0-5 191 23 31 8 8 23 2-0 26 0.194 0.304 0.394 0.697 98 Muncy - 3rd 54 35-0-12 206 25 40 10 10 32 0-0 30 0.234 0.354 0.468 0.822 134 J.Turner - 1st 54 27-0-22 206 24 41 16 4 31 0-0 18 0.223 0.291 0.375 0.666 89 J.Turner - 2nd 54 20-0-16 149 18 39 6 4 23 1-0 17 0.307 0.389 0.449 0.838 138 J.Turner - 3rd 54 19-0-23 177 19 50 14 5 27 2-0 15 0.318 0.384 0.503 0.887 151 Bellinger - 1st 54 0-47-0 197 23 38 12 6 21 6-1 16 0.211 0.279 0.400 0.679 92 Bellinger - 2nd 54 0-48-0 200 30 39 7 9 25 5-1 12 0.212 0.260 0.408 0.668 85 Bellinger - 3rd 54 0-40-0 153 17 29 8 4 22 3-1 10 0.207 0.255 0.350 0.605 69 Lux - 1st 54 34-11-0 174 30 40 6 1 12 4-0 20 0.261 0.345 0.333 0.678 102 Lux - 2nd 54 33-13-0 184 24 53 11 3 21 2-2 19 0.325 0.391 0.509 0.901 153 Lux - 3rd 54 26-0-1 113 12 22 3 2 9 1-0 8 0.210 0.265 0.314 0.580 66 Taylor - 1st 54 0-48-1 200 25 46 11 6 24 3-1 21 0.261 0.340 0.460 0.800 123 Taylor - 2nd 54 1-23-0 95 8 15 9 0 5 4-0 8 0.174 0.253 0.279 0.532 54 Taylor - 3rd 54 17-16-4 159 12 28 5 4 14 3-0 15 0.200 0.289 0.321 0.611 78 Alberto - 1st 54 14-1-0 59 7 14 3 1 4 0-0 1 0.241 0.254 0.345 0.599 67 Alberto - 2nd 54 12-0-1 51 5 14 4 1 10 0-0 0 0.275 0.275 0.451 0.725 100 Alberto - 3rd 54 10-0-0 49 1 10 2 0 1 0-1 2 0.213 0.245 0.298 0.543 52 Thompson - 2nd 54 0-25-0 110 15 26 7 4 17 2-0 14 0.274 0.373 0.495 0.867 146 Thompson - 3rd 54 0-26-3 129 20 29 7 9 22 2-0 16 0.264 0.357 0.573 0.929 158 Gallo - 2nd 54 0-2-1 10 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 11 Gallo - 3rd 54 0-31-2 127 16 17 4 7 23 1-0 16 0.159 0.283 0.411 0.695 98 Vargas - 2nd 54 0-0-2 8 0 2 1 0 2 1-0 0 0.250 0.250 0.375 0.625 72 Vargas - 3rd 54 3-4-2 42 4 6 0 1 6 0-0 2 0.154 0.190 0.231 0.421 17 Outman - 2nd 54 0-3-1 16 6 6 2 1 3 0-0 2 0.462 0.563 0.846 1.409 287 Alvarez - 1st 54 1-0-0 5 0 2 0 0 1 0-0 0 0.400 0.400 0.400 0.800 130 Alvarez - 2nd 54 1-5-2 22 1 2 0 0 2 1-0 0 0.100 0.095 0.100 0.195 -52 Ríos - 1st 54 1-0-19 92 12 21 1 7 17 0-1 5 0.244 0.293 0.500 0.793 119 Anderson - 2nd 54 0-0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 -100 Lamb - 2nd 54 0-5-12 77 10 16 5 2 4 0-1 8 0.239 0.338 0.433 0.770 120 McKinstry - 1st 54 0-0-1 5 1 1 0 1 2 0-0 0 0.200 0.200 0.800 1.000 171 McKinstry - 2nd 54 0-1-0 9 3 0 0 0 3 0-0 3 0.000 0.333 0.000 0.333 47 Pillar - 1st 54 0-4-0 13 1 1 1 0 0 0-0 1 0.083 0.154 0.167 0.321 -8 Totals - 1st 54 54 1835 257 413 101 55 239 35-6 188 0.254 0.333 0.430 0.763 Totals - 2nd 54 54 2079 281 496 113 74 270 35-6 182 0.268 0.337 0.463 0.800 Totals - 3rd 54 54 1828 242 404 94 61 231 28-6 181 0.250 0.330 0.430 0.760

Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, and Trayce Thompson stood out among the position players over the final 54 games.

Final 54 games: starting pitchers Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Urías - 1st 54 11 3-5 4 58.3 50 24 18 10 15 46 2.78 1.114 4.62 Urías - 2nd 54 10 8-1 8 57.3 40 16 15 5 9 63 2.35 1.203 2.68 Urías - 3rd 54 10 6-1 7 59.3 37 11 9 8 17 57 1.37 0.910 3.85 Anderson - 1st 54 10 7-0 4 55.7 47 16 16 6 6 53 2.59 0.952 3.13 Anderson - 2nd 54 11 6-1 7 66.7 51 23 21 4 18 44 2.84 1.035 3.52 Anderson - 3rd 54 9 2-4 7 56.3 47 18 14 4 10 41 2.24 1.012 3.27 Kershaw - 1st 54 5 4-0 3 30.0 19 6 6 2 3 32 1.80 0.733 2.28 Kershaw - 2nd 54 10 3-3 4 55.3 50 23 19 5 12 56 3.09 1.120 3.22 Kershaw - 3rd 54 7 5-0 5 41.0 27 7 7 3 8 49 1.54 0.854 2.26 Gonsolin - 1st 54 10 6-0 5 51.0 28 10 9 3 17 49 1.59 0.882 3.05 Gonsolin - 2nd 54 10 7-1 4 58.7 41 19 19 8 12 53 2.91 0.903 3.85 Gonsolin - 3rd 54 4 3-0 2 20.7 10 3 3 0 6 17 1.31 0.774 2.34 Heaney - 1st 54 2 1-0 1 10.3 4 1 0 0 3 16 0.00 0.677 1.21 Heaney - 2nd 54 4 0-0 0 17.7 14 6 2 1 7 21 1.02 1.189 3.00 Heaney - 3rd 54 10 3-4 1 44.7 42 27 23 13 9 73 4.63 1.142 4.64 May - 3rd 54 6 2-3 1 30.0 21 17 15 3 14 29 4.50 1.167 4.38 Pepiot - 1st 54 3 0-0 0 11.3 6 4 4 1 11 13 3.18 1.500 5.44 Pepiot - 2nd 54 1 1-0 0 5.0 4 1 1 0 1 6 1.80 1.000 1.32 Pepiot - 3rd 54 3 1-0 1 15.0 12 9 9 5 10 17 5.40 1.467 7.38 Grove - 1st 54 1 0-0 0 3.7 4 4 0 0 3 3 0.00 1.909 3.97 Grove - 3rd 54 5 1-0 0 24.7 25 14 12 6 6 21 4.38 1.257 5.30 Buehler - 1st 54 11 6-2 3 61.0 63 27 26 7 17 52 3.84 1.311 3.87 Buehler - 2nd 54 1 0-1 0 4.0 4 3 3 1 0 6 6.75 1.250 3.37 White - 1st 54 3 0-1 0 11.3 9 6 6 2 5 11 4.76 1.235 4.83 White - 2nd 54 7 0-1 1 35.3 34 13 12 3 11 25 3.06 1.274 3.82 Totals - 1st 54 56* 27-8 20 292.7 230 98 85 31 80 275 2.61 1.059 3.58 Totals - 2nd 54 54 25-8 24 300.0 238 104 92 27 70 274 2.76 1.027 3.29 Totals - 3rd 54 54* 23-12 24 291.7 221 106 92 42 80 304 2.84 1.032 3.88

Included in the starting pitching over the final third of the season are two bulk relief outings by Andrew Heaney, and the two opener starts — one by Brusdar Graterol and one by Caleb Ferguson — were lumped in with the relievers.

Final 54 games: bullpen Pitcher G Record Sv-BS IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record Sv-BS IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Kimbrel - 1st 54 18 0-2 11-1 18.0 16 10 8 6 25 4.00 1.222 2.26 Kimbrel - 2nd 54 23 3-2 9-2 21.0 25 11 10 11 29 4.29 1.714 2.07 Kimbrel - 3rd 54 22 3-3 2-2 21.0 10 10 7 11 18 3.00 1.000 5.26 Phillips - 1st 54 21 1-2 0-1 22.7 16 8 6 6 28 2.38 0.971 2.88 Phillips - 2nd 54 23 4-1 1-0 21.3 8 2 1 6 24 0.42 0.656 1.71 Phillips - 3rd 54 20 2-0 1-0 19.0 9 1 1 3 25 0.47 0.632 1.11 Vesia - 1st 54 21 0-0 --- 16.3 15 6 6 5 22 3.31 1.224 2.17 Vesia - 2nd 54 22 3-0 1-0 19.3 15 7 6 10 27 2.79 1.293 2.86 Vesia - 3rd 54 20 2-0 --- 18.7 7 1 1 9 30 0.48 0.857 1.35 Martin - 2nd 54 4 2-0 --- 4.0 1 1 1 0 2 2.25 0.250 5.37 Martin - 3rd 54 22 1-1 2-0 20.7 11 3 3 1 32 1.31 0.581 0.31 Kahnle - 1st 54 4 0-0 --- 4.0 3 3 3 2 5 6.75 1.250 9.40 Kahnle - 3rd 54 9 0-0 1-0 8.7 2 1 1 1 9 1.04 0.346 2.07 Almonte - 1st 54 8 0-0 0-1 12.0 8 2 2 5 13 1.50 1.083 3.06 Almonte - 2nd 54 21 0-0 1-0 19.3 10 2 2 5 17 0.93 0.776 3.27 Almonte - 3rd 54 4 0-0 --- 4.0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 2.36 Graterol - 1st 54 22 1-2 --- 24.3 20 14 13 10 21 4.81 1.233 3.72 Graterol - 2nd 54 15 1-1 3-0 16.0 9 2 2 0 14 1.13 0.563 2.55 Graterol - 3rd 54 9 0-1 1-0 9.3 10 4 3 0 8 2.89 1.071 1.40 Ferguson - 1st 54 3 0-0 --- 2.3 0 0 0 3 3 0.00 1.286 5.72 Ferguson - 2nd 54 13 1-0 --- 13.3 3 0 0 3 9 0.00 0.450 2.44 Ferguson - 3rd 54 21 0-0 --- 19.0 20 9 7 11 25 3.32 1.632 3.06 Price - 1st 54 11 0-0 --- 11.7 14 4 4 2 16 3.09 1.371 2.89 Price - 2nd 54 18 0-0 1-0 18.3 19 5 5 5 17 2.45 1.309 3.50 Price - 3rd 54 11 2-0 1-1 10.3 5 2 2 2 4 1.74 0.677 5.44 Treinen - 1st 54 3 1-1 --- 3.0 1 1 1 0 5 3.00 0.333 4.15 Treinen - 3rd 54 2 0-0 --- 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 0.500 3.61 Bickford - 1st 54 17 0-0 --- 15.7 15 6 6 3 13 3.45 1.149 3.91 Bickford - 2nd 54 24 1-1 --- 22.0 18 15 15 6 21 6.14 1.091 4.98 Bickford - 3rd 54 19 1-0 --- 23.3 20 12 11 5 33 4.24 1.071 3.84 Bruihl - 1st 54 15 1-1 --- 14.3 11 5 4 3 9 2.51 0.977 4.96 Bruihl - 2nd 54 3 0-0 --- 3.3 4 3 3 2 2 8.10 1.800 3.72 Bruihl - 3rd 54 6 0-0 1-0 6.0 7 3 3 1 2 4.50 1.333 7.28 Moronta - 1st 54 7 0-0 --- 8.0 8 2 2 3 7 2.25 1.375 2.90 Moronta - 2nd 54 11 0-0 --- 11.7 7 7 7 5 18 5.40 1.029 6.03 Moronta - 3rd 54 4 0-0 --- 4.0 2 2 2 2 2 4.55 1.000 6.86 Reed - 2nd 54 3 0-0 --- 2.7 5 1 1 1 2 3.38 2.250 2.74 Reed - 3rd 54 2 0-0 1-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.500 3.11 Pepiot - 3rd 54 2 1-0 --- 5.0 4 1 0 5 6 0.00 1.800 3.71 Jackson - 3rd 54 4 0-0 1-0 9.7 9 3 2 4 9 1.86 1.345 2.49 Hembree - 3rd 54 6 1-1 5.7 9 6 5 3 5 7.94 2.118 5.23 Alberto - 1st 54 2 0-0 --- 2.0 3 1 1 0 0 4.50 1.500 3.15 Alberto - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0.00 2.000 3.12 Alberto - 3rd 54 7 0-0 --- 8.0 5 4 4 3 1 4.50 1.000 7.61 Hudson - 1st 54 18 2-3 4-0 18.3 11 5 4 3 22 1.96 0.764 2.27 Hudson - 2nd 54 7 0-0 1-0 6.0 6 2 2 2 8 3.00 1.333 1.45 Cleavinger - 1st 54 3 0-0 --- 2.7 3 1 1 2 4 3.38 1.875 2.40 Cleavinger - 2nd 54 1 0-1 --- 1.7 3 6 4 1 3 21.60 2.400 10.92 White - 1st 54 5 1-0 --- 9.3 8 6 5 3 11 4.82 1.179 3.47 Erlin - 1st 54 2 0-0 --- 2.0 2 2 2 1 1 9.00 1.500 10.15 Greene - 1st 54 1 1-0 --- 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 2.15 Grove - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- 1.0 3 3 3 1 0 27.00 4.000 3.15 Totals - 1st 54 182 8-11 15-3 189.7 159 79 71 58 206 3.37 1.144 3.35 Totals - 2nd 54 189 15-6 17-2 181.0 135 64 59 57 193 2.93 1.061 3.24 Totals - 3rd 54 190 13-6 11-3 196.3 131 62 52 62 213 2.38 0.983 3.12

Hanser Alberto pitched in seven games in the final third of the season, facing 33 batters, compared to his 49 plate appearances during that time.