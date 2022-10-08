Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Trayce Thompson, Game 1 starter & roster decisions

The Dodgers held a workout on Friday at Dodger Stadium, one that featured an intrasquad game to keep players fresh.

Both Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts spoke but didn’t reveal much. Any roster hints or Game 1 starter announcement will have to wait, likely until Monday or Tuesday. A few of the decisions are on Chris Taylor and Dustin May working their way back from injuries.

The plan is for #Dodgers Chris Taylor to get live at-bats on Sunday and Monday, according to manager Dave Roberts. If that goes well, it would be a surprise if Taylor isn't on the roster. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 8, 2022

Dustin May is feeling healthy, Dave Roberts said. Biggest factor in the Dodgers' decision whether to put May on the NLDS roster will be how his mechanics and execution look against hitters. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 8, 2022

Links

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times profiled Freddie Freeman and his first season with the Dodgers, an article which included this incredibly Southern Californian traffic route: “I started on the 73,” Freeman said. “Then, I went to the 405, I went to the 605, to the 105, to the 710, to the 5, to the 101.”

Trayce Thompson was one of a few underrated players to watch in the MLB playoffs by CBS Sports. “The book on him remains written in old ink: he hits the ball hard — really hard — but he often struggles to make consistent contact,” writes R.J. Anderson. “Thompson’s profile makes for a risky long-term play, but all he needs to do in October is boom more than he busts to join his brother as a postseason hero.”

Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough is listed among the overly large handful of candidates for the vacant Royals managerial job after Mike Matheny was fired earlier this week, by both Andy McCullough at The Athletic (no relation) and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. McCullough (Clayton, not Andy) also interviewed for the Mets’ managerial opening last offseason.

J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register gives his thoughts on the four BBWAA awards in each league.